Strictly's Helen Skelton has fans saying same thing after most daring routine yet The presenter and Gorka Marquez performed their Couple's Choice dance

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton left fans amazed on Friday night as she and Gorka Marquez performed their Couple's Choice routine for the quarter-finals.

MORE: How Strictly's Helen Skelton removed all traces of Richie marriage following shock split

The duo looked incredible as they put on a show-stopping dance with their Cabaret routine, complete with risqué costumes, for perhaps their most daring performance yet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton wowed the judges and viewers with her Cabaret routine

The jaw-dropping dance left the judges in amazement as well as viewers. One moment towards the end of the Fosse-inspired dance saw Helen look down the camera to mouth along to the lyrics: "You're better off without me!" caught fans' eyes in the particular.

One viewer tweeted: "Helen screaming 'You're better off without me!' was a cultural reset. I'm so glad she realises her worth. #strictly." A second fan said: "I like to think Helen's amazing performance was a big [expletive] to her ex! Look at her now!!"

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu left sobbing as they kick off musicals week

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez reveal sweet morning ritual ahead of quarter-final

The pair are becoming favourites for the final

A third added: "Not only was Helen's dance the best 'bye bye' expressed through dance on #Strictly #SCD - it also had this reaction from Nikita (to be fair he's always enthusiastic though)", accompanied by a picture of Nikita Kuzmin stood on the table as he celebrated Helen and Gorka's dance.

Helen and Gorka went on to receive huge praise from the judges with Anton Du Beke confessing he felt "emotional" watching Helen dance after seeing her progress and journey through the week. The pair then went on to receive a 39 overall.

Meanwhile, last week, the Countryfile presenter emotionally opened up about her journey in the competition, admitting she feels like she is a different person since joining the show.

"I definitely am a different person to when we first started and I think for me what has been..." At this point, the TV star was looking down as she hid her face from the camera. She added through tears: "Sorry, I'm really sorry."

Wiping away her tears, she continued: "I think even you would say I'm a different person from day one, right?" To which Gorka agreed, "Yeah." Helen then said finally: "I thought it was just dancing, it is so much more than that."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.