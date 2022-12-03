Stacey Solomon makes hilariously candid confession whilst suffering relatable wardrobe mishap

Stacey Solomon took to social media with a hilariously candid confession on Friday after she appeared on Loose Women - but it wasn't all plain sailing.

During the star's update, she was attempting to put on a pair of tights under her very glamorous jumper dress and confessed she was getting out of breath as she contorted her body in various positions in an attempt to successfully put the tights on.

Chatting in the video halfway through the clip, she said: "...I'm trying to put a pair of tights on, trying is the operative word," as she hoiked up one of her legs.

"I've got one leg in and one leg out at the minute," and hilariously captioned the clip: "Also is there anyone out there who gets this out of breath putting tights on?"

Stacey filmed herself whilst getting ready for the event

During the wardrobe fiasco, the doing mother was trying to explain how she forgot about a "school mums" dinner that evening before candidly revealing that she'd "rather stay at home."

She said: "I'm not even joking, I literally just walked in from Loose Women, and one of the lovely school mums was like 'I'll be around to yours at seven to pick you up for the school mum dinner.

"I was like 'oh,'" the star said before saying: "I've never tried to think of so many reasons to get out of something in my life. Not because I don't love the school mums, you know I love you all girls, but I just hate leaving the house, does anyone else hate leaving the house?

The star enjoyed a meal out with her friends

Later in the conversation, when the tights came into the picture and Stacey continued: "Oh my god putting on tights is such an effort isn't it, I can't go out bare-legged though - I just can't do it!"

Despite the obstacles, Stacey ended up heading out with her friends and appeared to have a lovely time as she shared a fabulous photo of them all in front of a festive green background - although the tights were nowhere to be seen!

