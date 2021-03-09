Stacey Solomon announces new presenting role - and it sounds amazing The Loose Women panellist and mum-of-three has a brand new TV show

Stacey Solomon has landed an exciting new presenting gig - and we can't wait to see her in action!

The Loose Women panellist is set to host a brand new home improvement show called Sort Your Life Out for BBC One, which will air later this year.

The show will take six families across the UK on a week-long mission to completely declutter their homes with the help of Stacey who has long been sharing handy organisation and upcycling hacks with her 4million Instagram followers.

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon reveals her top five crafting accessories

Stacey will be joined by home organiser Dilly Carter, carpenter and upcycler Robert Bent, and cleaning expert Iwan Carrington, who will encourage the families to let go of thousands of their possessions. The items that the families’ part with will be recycled, donated or sold.

Speaking about the show, Stacey said: “One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!”

The announcement of the show follows the release of Stacey’s first book, Tap to Tidy, which was published last Thursday.

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, £12.99, Amazon

Sharing a snap to Instagram of her sons holding up the book surrounded by balloons to celebrate its publication day, Stacey wrote: “I just wanted to come on here to say... THANK YOU. The response and just pure kindness for Tap to Tidy has been the most heartwarming feeling ever.

“I’ve been nervous all day but so excited at the same time. I can’t believe it's in your homes and out in the big wide world. What a scary thought. But more than anything I really really hope you enjoy it and it’s all you imagined and more.”

