Stacey Solomon issues safety warning to fans over risky home décor

Stacey Solomon issued a warning to her Instagram fans on Thursday after she recorded her son Rex picking cows parsley in a field nearby their home Pickle Cottage.

The following clips included the Loose Women star putting the weeds in a vase and displaying them in her home. While Stacey sides on the opinion that there are no such things as weeds because anything can be beautiful, she does recognise the potential dangers.



She wrote: "Don't pick cows parsley unless you definitely know what it looks like. There are hairless and giant plants that look like this that are not safe to pick."

Cows parsley is a common plant that shoots up in spring and summer, but Stacey is right with the wise advice, warning if you're not sure, to leave well alone.

Stacey picked this wild plant for her home

Stacey's freebie home addition certainly did brighten up her beautiful kitchen. The star had the sprigs displayed in a stone pot sat on top of a wooden chopping board which read: "Pickle Cottage."

Just one of the many frugal touches Stacey has added throughout her £1million family home. The star is forever upcycling and changing things around and we love to see it.

An area where the presenter has splashed out though is her mermaid bathroom complete with clamshell sinks. The uniquely sculpted sinks are over £700 each, but it looks as though the mum-of-four is truly obsessed with them.

When Stacey shared her washroom with the world, the 32-year-old's Instagram fans and friends agreed about its beauty, including Mrs Hinch, who commented: "Now that is definitely Ariel in her natural habitat. Absolutely beautiful bathroom bubs. I'm in love!"

The presenter has an amazing bathroom

"So lovely," wrote Jessica Wright, while another fan agreed: "I think this is my absolute fave bathroom ever."

The star's jaw-dropping property has a gamesroom, an outdoor pool that's currently undergoing renovations and a breathtaking garden which will form the backdrop for Stacey's upcoming wedding ceremony to Joe Swash.

