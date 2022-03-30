Stacey Solomon reveals £17k eco-friendly upgrade to new kitchen at Pickle Cottage The Loose Women star’s kitchen is undergoing renovations

Stacey Solomon has revealed the clever way she is saving energy in her new kitchen amid ongoing renovation work at her family home - but it didn’t come cheap.

The Loose Women star gave fans an update on the progress on her Instagram Stories, showing how the beloved Aga oven that was there when they moved in has been replaced to be more environmentally friendly.

"Audrey the Aga. I love her so much. We fell in love with her when we moved in but it was gas & used a huge amount from a tank in the garden, so we sent her back to Aga for them to repurpose & switched it for an electric one to save energy," Stacey explained.

"I called her Audrey and I’m going to jazz the wall up behind her with something special so she stands out even more."

Stacey Solomon has replaced her gas Aga with an electric model

The black Aga is positioned alongside a window in the kitchen at Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash’s home, which is undergoing a complete transformation and modernisation.

Stacey appears to have opted for the AGA R7 160 Electric Oven with ceramic hob, which costs a staggering £16,875.

But it will be a long-term investment for the family home, and will come in handy for cooking up big family meals, thanks to its three cast-iron ovens, and two hot plates.

The kitchen floor has also been replaced

The oven will also be more energy efficient than their previous gas model, as it has energy saving settings including an economy low mode, while the hot plates can be switched on and off independently of the ovens.

Stacey also proudly showcased the latest work to be completed in the kitchen, which is a new tiled floor. While the tile choice isn’t what she originally had in mind, the 32-year-old said she "wanted to be realistic" about what would be easy to maintain and keep clean with four children and two dogs in the house.

"It took me ages to find these but I think they’re perfect and I love the warm sandy, stone colour," Stacey told her five million followers. We can’t wait to see the finished result!

