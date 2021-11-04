Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out: everything you need to know Stacey declutters family homes in her new show

Sort Your Life Out is the BBC’s new six-part series which sees Stacey Solomon and her team of experts set out to declutter and transform the homes of six families.

MORE: The best celebrity Halloween decor and crafts from Stacey Solomon to Reese Witherspoon

Following a successful one-off pilot episode that aired in April this year, the show is returning with a full series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals they've decided on baby daughter's name

Hosting the show is singer and Loose Women star Stacey Solomon whose organisation and upcycling hacks have garnered wide attention from fans on social media and has earned her millions of Instagram followers.

The presenter will be joined by a team of professionals, including organiser extraordinaire Dilly Carter, carpenter and upcycler Robert Bent, and cleaning fanatic Iwan Carrington who will be helping Stacey to sort out six homes.

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares baby Rose milestone – and fans are saying the same thing

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares the adorable story behind baby Rose's name

The official BBC synopsis reads: "Together they’ll makeover Britain’s cluttered homes by first stripping them bare, then laying all their possessions out in a giant warehouse resembling an art installation of their entire lives, before asking the families to let go of thousands of their possessions. Emotions will run high as the families must decide what to keep and what to let go of. The items that the families’ part with will be recycled, donated or sold."

Stacey and her team will declutter the homes of six families

"Once sorted, Stacey and her team will beautifully reorganise their home by cleaning, upcycling and putting systems in place for the possessions they decide to keep. Each of the team has their own unique cleaning quirks and tidying tips that viewers will be able to take away and implement in their own homes."

Talking about the show, Stacey said: "There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home, but once I’ve done it there’s nothing more satisfying. One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them."

MORE: 12 Loose Women hosts' sparkling engagement rings: Stacey Solomon, Christine Lampard and more

She continued: "I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard!"

The series comes after a successful one-off pilot in April

The show comes after Stacey’s first book Tap to Tidy: Organising, Crafting & Creating Happiness in a Messy World reached number one on the Sunday Times Bestseller List following its release in March this year. In the book, she shares organisation methods, hacks, recipes and crafting make-ups.

Sort Your Life Out airs on Thursday nights at 8 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.