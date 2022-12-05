Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan's new BBC drama looks devastating – get the details The actor will star opposite Michael Sheen

Bad Sisters actor Sharon Horgan is set to star in an upcoming BBC drama, and it looks equal parts brilliant and devastating.

The writer and actress, who is also known for her roles in Catastrophe and Together, is starring opposite Michael Sheen for the series, titled Best Interests, which details a married couple's harrowing journey with their daughter's illness.

Sharon and the Good Omens actor play the role of husband and wife Nicci and Andrew who have two daughters, Katie, played by Conversations With Friends star Alison Oliver, and Marnie, who is played by A Christmas Carol's Niamh Moriarty.

As the synopsis explains, Marnie has a life-threatening condition and when doctor's state they believe it is in her best interests to die, Nicci and Andrew's life is turned upside down and the family finds themselves embroiled in a harrowing legal process.

Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan will front the new drama

"And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision," the description reads. "Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?"

As well as the stars already mentioned, the cast has plenty more names viewers can look out for. Some of the supporting actors include Noma Dumezweni, whom fans may recognise from The Undoing, Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu, Mat Fraser (His Dark Materials), Gary Beadle (Grantchester) and Shane Zaza, who stars in Happy Valley.

Bad Sisters will be back for a second season

The BBC are yet to announce a release date for Best Interests, which has been penned by His Dark Materials writer Jack Thorne and directed by Strike's Michael Keillor, but the drama is set to air in 2023 on BBC one and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, fans of Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters will get another chance to see the star appear alongside Anne Marie-Duff, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson once again as it was recently confirmed that season two of the dark comedy is officially in the works.

