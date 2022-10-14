Bad Sisters: Apple TV+ show's twisty ending explained

Bad Sisters has finally concluded after ten amazing episodes – and viewers finally found out who killed John Paul – and why. Warning, major spoilers ahead for the ending of season one!

So, what was the twisty ending all about? The episode revealed that – despite the sisters' many attempts to kill off their brother-in-law – it was actually Grace who ended up murdering her emotionally abusing husband after discovering that he had assaulted Eva, causing her to have a miscarriage.

During a weekend break to their cabin, John-Paul reveals that he once slept with Eva, and Grace instantly knew that he was lying about the circumstances surrounding the incident, and realising that he had attacked her sister. After verbally abusing her and admitting to the incident with Eva, Grace kills JP by strangling him with his own pajamas – which is why she buried him in his PJs to get rid of the murder weapon.

Taking inspiration from a movie, Grace knitted a scarf and faked JP's 'death' by making it look like he was wearing it while driving the quad bike and it got caught on the back wheel, choking him and causing him to crash into a tree. In another twist, it is also eventually revealed that Grace was helped with staging the death by her neighbour, Roger, who is guilt stricken by the fact that he hadn't helped Grace sooner - and horrified at being complicit in faking the death.

Grace's secret is almost outed by Matthew Claffin, who finds out what really happened after visiting the cabin. However, due to his relationship with the youngest sister, Becka, he agrees not to say anything so long as the women withdraw their insurance claim and burns the evidence that he had uncovered – saving his family company as a result.

