Meet Trailblazers star Emily Atack's mum and dad

We have been loving watching Emily Atack journey through the American Wild West on BBC Two's Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip. The comedian, who is perhaps best known for portraying Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the E4 comedy series The Inbetweeners, has been keeping viewers thoroughly entertained alongside Ruby Wax and Mel B. But did you know she's not the only famous face in her family?

Find out all about her parents here…

Who is Emily Atack's mum?

It would seem as though the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for Emily, whose mum Kate Robbins, 64, is also an actress and has worked on many comedy shows.

Kate first rose to fame as a singer, however, finishing in third place on the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980 as part of the group Prima Donna. She then went on to release a hit single 'More Than in Love' which reached number two in the UK Official Charts. Around the same time, she landed a role on ITV soap opera Crossroads playing Kate Loring.

A talented songwriter, Kate went on to compose the first theme tune to Surprise, Surprise, which was performed by Cilla Black.

The actress is perhaps best known, however, for her work on ITV's satirical puppet show, Spitting Image, providing almost all of the female voices in the late 1980s and early 90s. Viewers may also recognise her for appearing on Victoria Wood's comedy series, Dinnerladies, in which she played Babs.

She has also worked on numerous other comedy and drama shows, including Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights, Citizen Khan, Mandy and Netflix's After Life.

Who is Emily Atack's dad?

Emily Atack's dad is musician Keith Atack, who was married to Kate for almost 20 years from 1987 to 2007.

Keith made his debut as a guitarist at the tender age of 16 while playing with his first band, Child, in the mid-seventies at the Legendary Marquee Club.

The band went on to have three top 30 singles and two hit albums before Keith became a session musician, touring the world with big names, such as Bonnie Tyler, Shakin' Stevens, David Cassidy and Rick Astley.

He has also composed music for film and television and has worked on many TV tunes for the likes of Rory Bremner, Jo Brand and Harry Hill.

