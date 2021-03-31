This is My House: Is Emily Atack single? The I'm a Celeb star has often chatted about her love life

Emily Atack is currently starring on This is My House, a show where a group of celebrity judges must decide who is telling the truth about whether they own a certain home or not - but how much do you know about the former I'm a Celebrity star away from the cameras?

The star has often chatted about her personal life, and recently revealed that she is currently single. Chatting about her series, The Emily Atack Show, she opened up to The List about breaking the taboo of one-night stands, explaining: "Discussing one-night stands shouldn't be such a terrible thing as a woman.

"Blokes are allowed to talk about them until they’re blue in the face so I’m just, like, whatever. It’s part of being single, it’s part of your dating life. Sometimes one-night stands can be a great thing, sometimes they’re a disaster and I think everyone can relate to that."

She also joked about making sure she looks her best to Heat, explaining: "Even during lockdown I made sure I put make-up on, just to make myself feel good. I mean, you never know….a visit to my local Tesco and I could bump into someone like Brad Pitt!"

Emily also opened up about briefly engaging in a threesome, explaining during her show that she was chatting to a guy when he revealed he was married. She said: "After a bit of flirting and texting, he announces that he's married but it's okay because he and his wife have an open relationship and she wants to meet me.

Emily is currently starring on This is My House

"Now to some people that would be a red flag but I'm like a bull — red flags drive me wild. It was all fun... for a bit until they both started falling in love with me. I sat them down and said, 'Guys, you have some issues you need to work out and [expletive] me is not the answer. I think you just need to talk to each other.'"

