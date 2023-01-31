Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield comfort tearful guest in devastating This Morning moment The presenters were interviewing Emily Atack ahead of her BBC documentary

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were on hand to comfort their guest during Tuesday's episode of This Morning as they chatted to actress and comedian Emily Atack about her upcoming BBC documentary about online sexual harassment.

The Inbetweeners star appeared on the ITV programme to discuss her show, Emily Atack: Asking For It? when she broke down in tears recalling one anonymous account who harasses her on social media.

WATCH: The moment Holly Willoughby comforts Emily Atack during tough interview moment

Loading the player...

Phillip began by asking: "There is one person who I know comes back and back, you block them and they create a new account, and he says that he is sending you the hideous stuff that he sends you while his wife and children are asleep?"

Emily continued: "Yeah he says that he tucks his children into bed and then comes online to abuse me and then asks if I'll get involved with him and his wife and then says 'I want to do it behind my wife's back and when my children are asleep.' He calls himself Daddy Dave to me, and constantly says the word Daddy, which is really psychologically horrible."

MORE: This Morning viewers issue same complaint about Holly Willoughby's outfit

MORE: Meet Emily Atack's mum and dad

The comedian and actress appeared on Tuesday's This Morning

At this point, Emily could be seen breaking down in tears as Holly says: "It's horrible, are you alright?" while Phillip grabbed the actress a tissue. Phillip adds: "More than anything you want to track people down and identify them because of what they're putting you through."

The stand-up comic then adds: "I'm also terrified of exposing someone and ruining their life," to which Holly adds: "Well, I don't think you need to be worrying about anyone but yourself."

Emily was there to discuss her documentary, Asking For It?

Emily's important documentary, which airs on BBC Two on Tuesday evening, will explore how women and even young, school-age girls are exposed to harassment and sexual abuse online.

The synopsis reads: "In the documentary, Emily tries to understand why she, and the women contacting her, have normalised this for so long, and questions why the blame for unwanted male attention is so often put on the victim of the abuse.

"The film follows Emily as she continues the debate that took her to Parliament in February 2022 to try and make cyber-flashing illegal."

Emily Atack: Asking For It? airs on BBC Two on Tuesday 31 January at 9pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.