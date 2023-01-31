7 brand new BBC dramas to get excited about These are sure to fill the Happy Valley-shaped hole in your life!

The BBC is starting as they mean to go on this year. The broadcaster kicked off 2023 with one of its biggest shows, Happy Valley, returning to screens for its third and final series after a seven-year hiatus. But now that the finale is just around the corner, TV fans will be wondering what's coming up in the near future.

Fortunately, there's plenty to look forward to. There's a brand new series starring Sharon Horgan, a retelling of a classic story starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, and the brilliant Stephen Graham is bringing one of his critically acclaimed film characters to the small screen. Not only that, the BBC shared a trailer for one new show which stars Hugh Bonneville and Jack Lowden - check it out below!

WATCH: The Gold on BBC - the official trailer

Loading the player...

The Gold

If like us, you're mourning the end of Happy Valley, then this new crime drama starring the aforementioned Hugh, Dominic Cooper, and Charlotte Spencer needs to be at the top of your list. The Gold tells the real-life story of when six armed men broke into the Brink's-Mat security depot to commit robbery.

The incident, which took place in the 1980s, was labelled the "crime of the century" after it resulted in an eye-watering £26 million worth of gold bullion being robbed. The huge amount came as a huge amount to the criminals who had planned a "routine" robbery. There's not yet an official release date but the BBC have said it's coming "soon" and have released a trailer, so here's hoping for a Spring release.

MORE: Dan Walker shares amazing Happy Valley finale theory - and fans think he's right

MORE: Silent Witness viewers 'at breaking point' over latest episode - here's why

Jack Lowden will appear in The Gold

Best Interest

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are joining forces for this new series which is sure to be a heartbreaking yet powerful watch. Sharon and the Good Omens actor play the role of husband and wife Nicci and Andrew who have two daughters, Katie, played by Conversations With Friends star Alison Oliver, and Marnie, who is played by A Christmas Carol's Niamh Moriarty.

As the synopsis explains, Marnie has a life-threatening condition and when doctors state they believe it is in her best interests to die, Nicci and Andrew's life is turned upside down and the family finds themselves embroiled in a harrowing legal process.

Best Interest will star Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan

Boiling Point

Fans of Stephen Graham will know that the award-winning actor appeared in the 2021 film Boiling Point which landed on Netflix. Now, the story is coming back in TV format. Just this week it was announced that the cast and crew would be reuniting to tell the next chapter through a BBC series and we can't wait.

The TV adaptation will pick up six months on from where the film left off with Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) working as a Head Chef in her own restaurant. Stephen's character Andy, who was found collapsed at the end of the movie, will be back but it's not known in which capacity due to the movie's cliffhanger ending. The five-part series does not yet have a release date, but we'll keep you posted.

Boiling Point is returning for a sequel in TV format

Better

Another police procedural drama on the list is Better, which features some instantly recognisable faces. The series follows Lou and Col, two friends who have known each other for nearly two decades. The pair made a pact 19 years ago that "changed their lives forever". As the synopsis explains: "The bargain allowed Col to become very rich and very powerful, and Lou to turn around her failing career.

"A complex but special bond between the pair was forged, and so began Lou’s gradual slide into corruption. But now, when Lou’s family is brought to the brink of a tragedy, she must put right the wrongs that she has spent years rationalising and excusing, to have a second chance at a new, better life." The show stars Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchanan as Col McHugh and I Hate Suzie star Leila Farzad as DCI Lou Slack.

Better is coming soon to the BBC

Great Expectations

There have been many adaptations of Charles Dicken's Victorian novel, but the BBC's upcoming version of Great Expectations, from Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, sounds like a stellar one. The story is familiar to almost everyone, so it'll be the cast that will really hook viewers in.

Star of Dunkirk, Emily and Black Mirror, Finn Whitehead will star as Pip, while Line of Duty actress Shalom Brune Franklin will play Estella. If that wasn't enough, Academy Award-winner and all-round national treasure Olivia Colman will play Miss Havisham.

Olivia Colman is appearing as Miss Haversham in the upcoming adaptation

Rain Dogs

One of our favourite shows of 2022 was the dark comedy Am I Being Unreasonable? starring This Country legend Daisy May Cooper. The comedy writer was hailed for her script as well as her turn in a more serious role, (even though her iconic humour was certainly there, too) and it looks like there's more to come from the actor.

Daisy will star in Rain Dogs as a working-class single mum living with her ten-year-old daughter. The eight-part show is described as a "wild and punky tale" focusing on a mother's love for her daughter, deep-rooted friendships and poverty and prejudice. We can't wait.

We can't wait to watch Rain Dogs

The Reckoning

The Reckoning, a four-part drama examining the heinous crimes of Jimmy Savile, has, unsurprisingly, already generated lots of discussions online. Famed actor Steve Coogan is taking on the leading role of the serial abuser who used his position of power to commit awful crimes and hide in plain sight.

Steve Coogan is playing Jimmy Savile

Steve, adored for his roles as Alan Partridge and more, told the BBC that despite the harrowing subject matter, it's important to tackle the story. "To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly. Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.