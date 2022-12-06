Bridgerton star looks incredible in new Netflix drama following show exit Ruby Stokes played Francesca Bridgerton

Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes is fronting Netflix's upcoming supernatural drama, Lockwood & Co. - and it looks so good!

The actress played the role of the sixth Bridgerton child, Francesca, in the popular period drama before her exit was announced in March earlier this year. Ruby could only shoot a handful of scenes for season two before going off to film the new thriller.

The series, which is based on Jonathan Stroud's young adult supernatural novels of the same name, follows a trio of teenagers working for ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co.

Together, they set out to investigate some of the spookiest and deadliest spectral hauntings in London.

The official synopsis reads: "In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co."

Ruby plays Lucy Carlyle alongside Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood

Ruby plays Lucy Carlyle in the series, a 16-year-old newly-joined psychic investigator, who possesses an exceptional talent for Listening. After she's unjustly blamed for the deaths of her colleagues, Lucy flees her small town in the north of England in search of a better life in London and finds herself on the doorstep of Lockwood & Co.

She stars alongside Cameron Chapman, who plays charismatic agency-owner Anthony Lockwood, with laser-keen psychic Sight, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati as genius free-thinking George Karim, a field agent who holds a talent for Touch.

The series lands on 27 January

Supporting cast members include Humans star Ivanno Jeremiah, who plays Inspector Barnes and Sex Education's Jack Bandeira, who features as Quill Kipps. Luke Treadaway (A Streetcat Named Bob) also appears as The Golden Blade, while Grantchester's Morven Christie plays Penelope Fittes.

Rounding out the cast list are Hayley Konadu, Rhianna Dorris and Paddy Holland.

Lockwood & Co. arrives on Netflix on 27 January 2023.

