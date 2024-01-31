Sarah Jessica Parker's lowkey Hamptons hideaway is nothing like you'd imagine

Sarah Jessica Parker is synonymous with New York City, thanks to her glittering role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and …And Just Like That, so you'd imagine she lives in a brownstone in the Big Apple, just like her character in the show.

The actress, who is currently living at The Savoy in London while she stars in The Plaza Suite at The Savoy Theatre, but when she's taking a break from the city, SJP and her husband Matthew Broderick spend time at their cosy home in the Hamptons, which is nothing like you'd imagine.

Sarah and Matthew's seafront home is situated in Amagansett, Long Island, and in 2022 the star listed their vacation home on Booking.com, for people to stay in the dreamy property.

© Getty Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are currently spending time in London

On her listing, SJP proved she has the same way with words that Carrie Bradshaw has, writing: "I’m thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach, and hope the cozy space we’ve created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered.

"Guests will get a glimpse into all that Amagansett has to offer, while enjoying some of my favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants like Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll.

"We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years."

The property was only available to rent for two nights, priced at $19.98 – the year Sarah began starring in Sex and the City.

© Cindy Ord Sarah Jessica Parker loves to spend time by the coast

Alongside Sarah's intro to the property, Booking.com wrote of the gorgeous home: "Situated just steps from the gorgeous shoreline, Sarah Jessica Parker’s charming 1940s beach cottage wields a coast-bound pathway for easy and spontaneous access to one of the most private beaches in the Dunes, just a 2-3 minute walk from the cottage.

"Touting a dreamy closet full of footwear from Sarah Jessica's eponymous luxury line, as well as a home bar fully stocked with Thomas Ashbourne, the three-bedroom cottage is the idyllic seaside reverie to kick off your shoes, post up in front her stunning brick fireplace, and treat yourself to a charcuterie board with SJP’s ready-to-serve Perfect Cosmo in hand. The dreamy escape aptly features an expansive deck surrounded by lush greenery, bestowing a completely private backyard to unwind."

Despite listing the home on Booking.com, Sarah and Matthew do spend time there, with SJP sharing a video there last summer.

In the Instagram clip, SJP strolls along the deck of her oceanside home, panning out to reveal the ocean view at her Hamptons abode, wowing fans with the surroundings. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: SJP shares a sneak peek at her oceanside home

Read on to see inside SJP and Matthew's lowkey vacation home...

SJP's rustic kitchen © Booking.com The kitchen has a chic check floor and blue countertops - we wonder if they keep clothes in the oven, like Carrie does in Sex and the City...

The cosy guest bedroom © Booking.com Guests at Sarah and Matthew's coastal home are treated to a cosy daybed.

The master bedroom © Booking.com Pink pillows add a touch of glamour to the main bedroom.

The inviting fireplace © Booking.com If the evenings get chilly, the brick fireplace is ideal for cosying up next to.

Oceanside views © Booking.com The property is just steps away from the beach. Dreamy!

We love the coastal decor and can't wait to see more insights into Sarah's home when she's finished her sojourn in London.

