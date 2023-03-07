Jenna Ortega suffers wardrobe malfunction in plunging white mini dress The Wednesday star attended the premiere if Scream VI

Jenna Ortega has become a style inspiration to many since the release of her hit Netflix show Wednesday – but her latest look no doubt had her fans doing a double take.

The 20-year-old suffered a wardrobe malfunction in her head-turning Jean Paul Gaultier shirt dress on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of Scream VI on Monday, which sees her reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the horror sequel.

WATCH: Jenna Ortega steals the show in Wednesday

Jenna's stunning outfit featured a plunging, strapless neckline and a mini length, but one thing that wasn't supposed to be on the dress was a blue ink stain, which mysteriously appeared during her time on the red carpet.

Despite the faux pas, Jenna still looked incredible and added a black tuxedo jacket which she wore off her shoulders and a pair of killer open-toed black heels.

Her brunette tresses fell to her collarbone in soft curls, and she added a pop of color with a bold red lip and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jenna's mini dress had been stained with blue ink

Jenna stars in the film alongside Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Melissa Barrera, and Courteney Cox, who also attended the premiere with her lookalike daughter, Coco.

The Friends actress looked incredible in a slinky black mini dress and sheer tights, layering with a suave tailored blazer with satin lapels. Courteney's raven hair was styled in sleek 90s-esque layers, adding to her vampy monochrome ensemble.

She didn't arrive to the red carpet with the stain

The star's 18-year-old daughter Coco brought the color to the star-studded premiere, donning a stunning cherry-red tea dress.

Featuring a romantic shirred neckline, corset-style bustier, and flowing A-line skirt, Coco's scarlet getup carved a feminine silhouette. She slipped into a pair of platform heels, styling her honey-blonde tresses in natural waves.

Scream VI also stars Hayden Panettiere, Samara Weaving, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Dermot Mulroney.

