Joe Jonas' reason for keeping marriage with Sophie Turner so private amid divorce reports

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are being rocked over the weekend by reports of a split, with several outlets reporting that the two are on the verge of divorce, with the boy bander reportedly retaining Los Angeles-based divorce lawyers.

While representatives for the couple have not yet responded to HELLO!'s request for comment, it's worth exploring why, despite their extremely lucrative careers in the public eye (Joe rising to fame as part of the Jonas Brothers, Sophie's starring role in Game of Thrones) they keep their relationship and married life so private.

The singer and actor, 34, made a rare comment about his marriage with Sophie, 27, last year, whom he sweetly described as "the best acting coach ever. "Joe added that he was more open about his private life before he started dating Sophie back in 2016, but she changed his opinion about how much he should share with the public.

"I want to feel like an open book," he explained during an interview with Mr Porter. "But when we started dating, I realized that I didn't have a ton of stuff that was just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself."

Sophie has also previously opened up about their first meeting – which left her in tears! Explaining that she was struck by love at first sight, she told Jimmy Fallon: "The first night I met him, I remember, he left my apartment. And it may have been the alcohol."

She continued: "I remember him leaving, and I weeped, I wept to my brother, 'I love this man so much.' And I knew, and that was it!"

The couple got engaged in 2017 and secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2019 before hosting a big wedding celebration at Chateau Du Taureau in France, attended by Joe's groomsmen Nick and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

© Getty Images Joe and Sophie tied the knot twice and have been together since 2016

At their wedding, Sophie looked ethereal in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, featuring a plunging neckline and long sleeves. Meanwhile, the bride and groom and their guests later enjoyed a lavish pool party, with waiters serving drinks alfresco.

While appearing on On Air with Ryan Seacrest earlier this year, Joe made a rare comment about his proposal to Sophie, explaining that it ended up being a little more nerve-wracking than he'd anticipated, and that was before the actual proposal.

© Getty Images The couple also share two daughters

"I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her," he quipped, adding: "It just kind of mumbles up.

"You just throw it out there and hope that the response is good, and you look back and you think, 'What did I say?' But luckily it went well." The couple have two daughters, Willa, born in 2020, and a second born in 2022, whose name has not yet been revealed.

