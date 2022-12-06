Gwen Stefani shares emotion as she marks sad milestone with Blake Shelton The married couple are currently coaches on The Voice

Gwen Stefani was emotional on Monday night ahead of The Voice semi-final as she marked a sad milestone for her and her husband Blake Shelton.

The singer, who has appeared as a coach for season 22, explained that she was sad about the end of the series nearing as it marked the last time the couple would be working together on the NBC show.

"It's just been a really amazing season, too short," she shared with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the live semi-final on Monday. "It's mine and Blake's last season [together]... I can't even get the words out of my mouth 'cause it sucks."

She added: "I never in my lifetime would've pictured me doing something like this, and it's been one of the most fun things I've ever done. I love being a coach, I love watching the contestants grow, I love having an impact, it is super inspiring for me. And then, on top of it, I meet my best friend here, that's gonna be forever mine."

Season 22 marks Gwen and Blake's final season together

Although Blake, who recently announced his departure from the show, will return for season 23, the current show marks the pair's last stint both as coaches due to Gwen being replaced by a new set of judges for the upcoming season, set to air in the spring.

Joining Blake for season 23 will be former The Voice star Kelly Clarkson, along with Chance the Rapper and One Direction singer Niall Horan.

Season 23 will be Blakes last as a coach

Blake shocked his fans when he announced his permanent exit from the show in a statement on Instagram, stating that the 23rd series would be his last. The country singer said he'd been "wrestling" with the decision for a while, adding: "It's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.

He added: "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC."

