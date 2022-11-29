Gwen Stefani's punk-pop look ahead of The Voice finale has to be seen The Hollaback Girl singer is giving very 2000s

Gwen Stefani has channeled quite a few key style inspirations for her own personal aesthetic, and has been showing them off to aplomb on the latest season of The Voice.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's niece looks just like her as she shares glimpse inside family's Thanksgiving

The judge gave a peek at another one of her outfits that definitely harkened back to her early days as a punk-pop superstar, when she first hit it big as a solo artist in the mid-00s.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani reveals wild decor at $13m mansion with husband Blake Shelton

She wore a white cropped vest with a peekaboo of her red lace bra underneath, paired with waist-high fishnet tights, a tan-colored skirt and a baggy flannel shirt.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled into tight curls and she sported her signature bold red lip and a dainty chain with a cross pendant.

TRENDING NOW: Will Smith tears up as he recalls family shame over Oscars slap controversy

"Cherry red lip bc #TeamGwen is sweet as pie," she captioned her collage of photos showing the look off, and quickly was inundated with compliments.

Fellow make-up guru Kandee Johnson commented: "Gorgeous! Gorgeous! Gorgeous!" while one of her fans wrote: "It's givingggg HOLLABACK GIRL."

Gwen went for a punk-inspired look with her fishnet tights, cropped vest, and flannel

A third echoed the sentiment by saying: "The hair, the makeup, the everything so gorgeous," while many simply sent a barrage of flame and heart emojis her way.

The quarter-finals for the series, which saw the top ten contestants go head-to-head for a spot in the semis, saw the two remaining singers from Team Gwen battle it out for one of eight remaining slots.

MORE: Gwen Stefani wipes away tears during moving moment on The Voice ahead of Blake Shelton's exit

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Garner's recap post-Thanksgiving with three kids is not what you'd expect

Gwen brought her a-game once again with an all-black ensemble this time, sporting a face of nude make-up from her own line to show off the outfit.

She sported a zip-up mini dress with a sparkling rose embroidered onto the top half, cinched at the waist and paired with a matching puffer jacket.

The singer went for a more classic silhouette with her other top ten fit

Her hair, once again, was styled into tight curls, almost giving off an old Hollywood glamor that worked well while on the air and cheering Team Gwen on.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.