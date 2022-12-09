The Daily Lowdown: Billie Eilish lands major festival headline gig

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Billie Eilish headlining Reading and Leeds and Hollywood royalty brushing shoulders with British royalty.

Not only that, Taylor Swift shares new BTS footage from All Too Well. Check out today's Daily Lowdown podcast below...

Billie Eilish has been announced as the headliner for Reading and Leeds festival next year. The Bad Guys singer will head to the UK in 2023 for the big event which takes place across the August Bank Holiday weekend and tickets go on sale for the festival next week. Billie will be joined by other big names including Foals, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender and The Killers.

Speaking of The Killers, it's not just Reading and Leeds where fans can look forward to seeing the band perform as the group has announced a number of other shows for the UK and Ireland next year. The band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, will perform four gigs up and down the country in 2023 including at the Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland, as well as putting on their first-ever show in Edinburgh.

Hollywood royalty met British royalty on Friday when the King and Queen Consort paid a visit to Wrexham AFC in North Wales where they met actor Ryan Reynolds. Charles and Camilla were introduced to the Deadpool actor alongside another star Rob McElhenney who became joint owners of the football club in 2021. The stars have documented their journey on their Disney+ series, Welcome to Wrexham, which shows the trials and tribulations they faced after purchasing the club. Charles and Camilla were also there to meet the First, Women's and Youth teams.

Taylor Swift has released the official behind-the-scenes footage of her critically acclaimed short film, All Too Well. The singer, who shared the ten-minute-long film earlier this year, posted some footage on her Instagram showing actors Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink being directed by Taylor as they shot the music video. The Midnights hitmaker said in the caption that she would never forget the behind-the-scenes moments and that she wanted to thank the cast and crew for bringing the story to life so naturally, adding that she loved every second.

Congratulations are in order for girl group FLO who have won the 2023 BRITs Rising Star Award. The singing trio were revealed as winners of Clara Amfo's BBC Radio 1 show on Thursday and the win makes them the first ever group to win the prestigious title. In a statement, the group, who shot to stardom with their debut single Cardboard Box, shared how honoured they were to be making history and that they couldn't have done it without their wonderful fans and supportive families.

And after four years, SZA is back with a brand-new album. The rnb singer released her highly anticipated new record, SOS, on Friday, which is a 23 track album featuring collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and more. SZA's new music prompted a strong reaction from fans, including her peers, with fellow singer Lizzo taking to social media to say she was 'beyond moved' by the new album.