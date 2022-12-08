The Daily Lowdown: Harry & Meghan's Netflix documentary is here - all you need to know HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Harry & Meghan's explosive new documentary which has finally landed on Netflix.

Not only that, Lana Del Rey has exciting album news and LeAnn Rimes shares a health update.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially released the first three episodes of their Netflix documentary titled Harry & Meghan. The royal couple open up and share extremely revelations about their relationship and their life as senior royals before they stepped away from their duties in 2020. Episode one shows the pair stating they were keen to create the documentary to set the record straight on misinformation about them. They also revealed details on the early stages of their romance, including how Prince Harry ended up being 30 mins late for their first date in London.

Episode two meanwhile revealed that the royal family asked the couple why they should receive special treatment when it came to the negative coverage of Meghan. The Duke said he was adamant he didn't want history to repeat itself. The third episode also focused on the couple's experience, with Harry stating there's a huge level of unconscious bias in the royal family, as well as Meghan revealing the truth about the breakdown of her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. The first volume of Harry & Meghan is available now.

Celine Dion has shared the sad news that she has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome. The superstar singer posted an emotional video online, telling her fans that she had been diagnosed with the rare condition which only affects approximately one in a million people and has been the cause her recent health struggles including spasms. Celine added that it's been difficult for her to face the health challenge in recent times, adding that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February. The shows have been rescheduled for 2024.

Elsewhere in the world of entertainment, Lana Del Rey fans are overjoyed after the singer announced new details about her upcoming ninth album. The Video Games star shared that her new record, titled Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will be released on 10 March 2023 and it's available for pre-order now. Lana also shared the title track from the album, and the audio has already gained over a million streams online.

Stevie Nicks has shared her praise for Lizzo after the Juice singer accepted the award for People's Champion at this year's People's choice awards. Posting a photo of a letter addressed to Lizzo on social media, the Fleetwood Mac singer described Lizzo's acceptance speech as stunning and 'so needed'.

Stevie added that she was so impressed by the star and that Lizzo has given all women soundbites forever, before suggesting she could be a future politician. Lizzo told the crowd during her speech that she didn't need a trophy for championing people, and that ever since the beginning of her career she's aimed to amplify marginalised voices, before welcoming a group of 17 activists on stage with her.

LeAnne Rimes has been forced to cancel two of her upcoming concerts due to illness. The singer shared the news on her Instagram stating that she would be postponing two gigs from her Joy: The Holiday Tour show which were due to take place this weekend. LeAnn explained to fans that while sick with the flu, her doctor had discovered a bleed on her vocal chord, caused by a violent cough, before adding that on doctor's orders she's unable to talk or sing. The How Do I Live singer assured fans she will see them very soon.

And could Paramore and The 1975 be set to join forces? Paramore singer Hayley Williams shared in a recent interview that The 1975 frontman Matty Healy had sent her a note about how he and the band had visited every Manchester gig of Paramores. Hayley added that Matty was "really encouraging" before stating that a collaboration could be on the cards for the future.

