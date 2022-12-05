The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry talks 'pain' in explosive new trailer for Netflix series

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing the second trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary.

Not only that, Robbie Williams has a royal gig in the pipeline and Keke Palmer shares her exciting baby news. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

A second trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive new Netflix documentary has been released. The streaming giant dropped the full-length trailer for the series which sees the royal couple open up about their time as working royals before their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020. In a voiceover, Prince Harry can be heard telling the camera of the 'hierarchy' in the family, explaining how they had to deal with the leaking of stories as well as the planting of stories. The first three episodes of Harry & Megan land on 8 December, with the final three landing on Netflix the week after.

Robbie Williams has announced he will be putting on a show at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer. The She's The One singer will be taking to the stage at a huge outdoor event held at the royal residence and will be joined by a number of not yet announced special guests. Event organiser Giles Cooper said in a statement how it was their ambition to host the legendary hitmaker at Sandringham's incredible surroundings. Robbie's gig at Sandringham will be the first time a live-music event of this scale has been held there and tickets for the show, which will take place on August 26, go on sale later this week.

Ed Sheeran might have signed off from social media until the new year but the singer has clearly thrown himself headfirst into new projects as he was spotted filming an upcoming music video recently. The singer, who released his fifth record equals late last year, was photographed alongside a film crew on the coast as he dived into the sea fully clothed for a song that will appear on his new album. It's not known which track will accompany the new video, but Ed recently revealed that he would be releasing his sixth album in 2023 following the huge success of his last album which went double platinum. We can't wait to hear more.

Mariah Carey continues to be booked and busy during the most eventful time in the singer's annual calendar as she's now announced a virtual festive concert. The singer will be performing online on Roblox for a virtual show titled Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland. The virtual event will take place between the 21 and 24 December each night where Mariah will belt out hits such as her iconic track All I Want For Christmas Is You as well as other festive songs. The award-winning singer said in a statement she wanted to do something different this year and that she couldn't be more excited to create a festive metaverse experience that everyone could enjoy.

Aerosmith have cancelled their second residency concert in Las Vegas after frontman Steven Tyler was taken ill. The band were due to take to the stage at Dolby Live in Park MGM on Saturday 2 December, but cancelled at the last minute and have also cancelled their schedule show for Monday evening. The group said in a statement that they sincerely apologise for the change, with Steven adding that he's taking more time to rest on the advice of his doctor. Their next date is scheduled for the 8 December, but the band are yet to confirm whether or not it will go ahead.

Keke Palmer shocked her fans over the weekend when she made her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live and announced her pregnancy in the process! The Nope actress was on stage performing her monologue when she stated that there had been a number of rumours about her having a baby, before showing off her pregnancy bump to huge applause and cheers from the crowd. Keke, who is in a relationship with actor Darius Jackson, described her pregnancy as the biggest blessing. We're so happy for you Keke!

