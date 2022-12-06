The Daily Lowdown: Hollywood pays tribute to Kirstie Alley

In today's Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO!, we're discussing the tributes that have been pouring in for actor Kirstie Alley after the Cheers actor passed away.

Not only that, Dolly Parton has exciting news about her new rock album, and Adele sets the record straight about a viral video. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Tributes are pouring in for actress Kirstie Alley after the actress passed away aged 71. The news of the star's death was announced by her children in a statement who said Kirstie, who was perhaps best known for her roles in Cheers and Look Who's Talking, died surrounded by her family after a short battle with cancer. Kirstie's co-stars from over the years shared their condolences. John Travolta described his friendship with Kirstie as one of the most special relationships he'd ever had. Fellow Cheers actor Ted Danson also stated he was so sad but so grateful for the times they shared together.

Dolly Parton has revealed some new details about her upcoming rock album. The 9 to 5 hitmaker appeared on a recent episode of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when she teased that the album came as a result of Dolly being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly added that she's embraced her new rock star persona, despite initially rejecting the accolade. The country legend that the new record will feature covers of Prince, The Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin. Dolly's upcoming rock album will be released in 2023.

Adele took to the stage for another glittering show in Vegas and set the record straight on a recent viral video. The Easy On Me singer was seen walking through the crowd during one of her sets at the Colosseum when a male fan seemingly passed a bit of paper to Adele, prompted her to laugh and hand it back. Social media erupted with theories that the fan had given the Grammy-winner his phone number, but Adele since explained he was instead trying to sell her a car! The star then joked that her boyfriend, Rich Paul, was 'livid' at the ordeal.

Fleetwood mac's iconic album Rumours could see its place in the album charts this week following the sad news of member Christine McVie's death last week. Sales for the album, which was originally released in 1977, have gone up in addition to a rise of sales for their collection album 50 Years – Don't Stop. The singer passed away after a short illness on 30 November, she was 79 years old.

And the gunman who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker Ryan Fischer and who was behind the kidnapping of the singer's two french bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. The incident hit the headlines in 2021 when Gaga's beloved pets were stolen by James Howard Jackson shortly after he shot Ryan with a handgun in Hollywood. The shooting resulted in Ryan, who gave a statement in court about the ordeal, suffering multiple lung collapses and financial debt. At the time, Lady Gaga branded Ryan a 'hero'. 20-year-old James pleaded no contest to the charge of attempted murder with great bodily injury in an LA courtroom.

