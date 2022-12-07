The Daily Lowdown: Meghan Markle's comment on mental health ahead of documentary revealed

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Meghan Markle's candid comment about mental health ahead of their Netflix documentary release.

Not only that, Selena Gomez talks about moving away from 'sad girl music' and Cheryl making her West End debut.

Meghan Markle has spoken out in a candid comment ahead of her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary which will land on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York on Tuesday, where Meghan revealed the reasons why she previously opened up about her suicidal thoughts. Meghan, who shared the revelation during their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, told the crowd at the awards that she opened up so that no one would feel alone, adding that speaking honestly about your own experiences encourages people to do the same. During the event, Harry and Meghan received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in honour of their stance against racism in the royal family. It comes just before their highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, which drops on Thursday.

Meghan and Harry's documentary will land on Netflix on Thursday

Selena Gomez has made a surprising vow that she's steering clear of 'sad girl' music on her new album. The singer appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week to open up about heading back into the studio when she explained that for her next project, she's ready to have some fun after being so used to writing sad songs because it's what she's good at. Although there's no word on when her new album will be released, you can catch her new documentary, My Mind and Me on Apple TV+ now.

Cheryl is making her West End debut. The former Girls Aloud singer and X-Factor judge will be taking to the stage to appear in popular thriller play, 2:22 a Ghost Story, to play the part of Jenny. The star took to Instagram sharing the news alongside the official poster, stating that she was so excited to join the cast and that the role was a totally new experience for her. Cheryl is taking over from Love Island's Laura Whitmore in the role and tickets are available now.

Matt Lucas announced he's leaving Bake Off

Great British Bake Off presenter Matt Lucas saddened fans when he announced his shock exit from the Channel 4 baking competition. The comedian and TV star shared the news on Instagram stating that due to conflicting work commitments, it became clear he was unable to continue his role as host. Matt added that after three series and 51 episodes, he would be cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else and that it had been a delicious experience. His replacement is yet to be announced by Channel 4.

And if you're a fan of the novel Daisy Jones and the Six then you're in luck because the highly anticipated TV adaptation finally has a release date. The drama, which has been brought to screen by Reese Witherspoon from Taylor Jenkins Reid's book, is a 12-part series which will star Sam Claflin, Suki Warehouse and Riley Keough, and tells the story behind a rock n roll band's rise to fame in the seventies. Daisy Jones and the Six will land on Prime Video on 3 March 2023.

