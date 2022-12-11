Mariska Hargitay's emotional send-off to Law & Order co-star Kelli Giddish The NBC star took her last bow

Kelli Giddish said goodbye to NBC series Law & Order after 12 years with her final episode on Thursday, and no one was more saddened than her co-star and friend Mariska Hargitay.

The TV icon couldn't resist sharing one final tribute to her co-star for so many years on social media, and it was definitely a tear-jerker.

She penned: "Kelli, I've loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you. I've loved watching your achingly beautiful performances.

"I've loved watching out friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I've loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much."

She sweetly concluded by saying: "You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever. xo M."

Fans were left just as emotional as the two leads, and the comments section was full of such sentiment, as one even wrote: "I need to talk about this episode with my therapist."

Mariska posted a touching statement for Kelli

Another called it the "Best SVU episode of 2022," while a third wrote: "SVU won't be the same without Kelli."

The two had become best friends both on and off the show, with their chemistry on screen being praised by several fans and critics over the years.

In fact, to many, they'd become known as "Rollivia," a combination of Amanda Rollins and Olivia Benson, and their duo remains one of the strongest parts of the show.

Amanda Rollins' arc on the show ended with her finding love and moving away, with the final tear-jerker of an episode featuring Olivia finally coming to terms with her departure and bidding farewell.

The TV star shared some of her favorite memories from being on the show

Kelli shared her own compilation of memories from her years on the series on social media shortly after the episode aired.

They featured several photographs of herself with cast and crew mates from the show, especially featuring Mariska and Ice-T, and she wrote: "To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!"

