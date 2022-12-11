Strictly: Will Mellor's famous ex comments on romance may surprise you The stars dated in the 1990s – here's all you need to know

Actor Will Mellor is hoping to impress viewers and judges this weekend with his two routines for the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals.

But while viewers are loving seeing his journey on the BBC competition, such as his beautiful tribute to his mum in the video below, his fans are curious about his love life, including his famous ex-girlfriend.

Will dated the actress Angela Griffin, who is best-known for her role in Coronation Street and upcoming role in the rebooted Waterloo Road, in the 1990s and their relationship was of interest to the public and their fans. Both parties have since gone on to find love and happiness with other people, but Angela's comments on romance soon after their split may surprise you.

In 2001, Angela told the Mirror after dating Will that she was "steering clear" of actors: "With acting it goes one of two ways. You either end up marrying each other, like Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie, or you just see them as mates, like I did with Glen Hugill and Peter De Jersey, who played my boyfriends in Corrie and Holby.

Remember when these two stars dated?

"You've got to fancy them while you're acting, but off-screen - well, I can't imagine I'd feel great if they then had to go and kiss another actress. I've only been out with one actor before and I'm steering clear."

However, the star has since gone on to find love with her husband, Jason Milligan, an actor for his work on shows and films like The Afternoon Play and Bull. The pair married in 2006 and share two daughters together, Tallulah and Melissa.

Will Mellor with his family

Will, meanwhile, married Michelle McSween in 2007, after he met the dancer in 1999 when they both appeared in the stage musical Oh, What a Night.

In 2007, the pair got married at a grand manor house in Warwickshire, surrounded by their families and famous friends, including Will's best friend and former co-star Ralf Little. The pair share two children together.

