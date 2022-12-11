BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt issued stern warning

BBC Breakfast hosts were warned about their behaviour at the weekend – and advised that they need to take much more care in future.

In a sternly-worded tweet, London Fire Brigade sent a message to the show, specifically its presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

Alongside a screenshot of the pair sitting on the iconic red sofa with a Christmas tree in the background and a laptop to Naga's left was an image of a fire-ravaged sofa and laptop.

The caption read: "Not the first time we're reminding @BBCBreakfast presenters not to have the laptops on the sofa and even worse on top of paper. Using them on a fabric surface or paper can result in a lack of airflow & can cause them to overheat".

Naga sparked fan concerns last month after leaving an episode of the programme after just 20 minutes. She later updated fans about her health on social media.

Responding to a fan who tweeted: "Are you better now? The last time I saw you on @BBCBreakfast you were obviously under the weather and withdrew," Naga replied that she was "recovering well," before thanking the concerned follower.

London Fire Brigade issued a warning

During the show, Charlie explained the star's absence, saying: "You may have noticed this morning, Naga has just stepped away from the sofa for a moment, with a slight struggle with her voice. So, we'll see how that works out."

Fans were glad to see the star back on their screens the following day, with one tweeting: "Good morning Naga. Great to see you back on the sofa," while another added: "Naga looks amazing this morning, beautiful dress!"

Naga and Charle are fan favourites

This isn't the first time that Naga has been away from the show in recent months as viewers noticed she was missing back in September during the coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, while she worked on coverage for BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 4.

