BBC Strictly Come Dancing: What time is it on this weekend?

After a whirlwind few weeks on the dance floor, the celebrities are gearing up for the highly anticipated Strictly Come Dancing finals.

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton, pop sensation Fleur East and wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin are poised to don their dancing shoes as they battle it out for a place in the final.

Joining them will be Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, in addition to Will Mellor and his professional partner, Nancy Xu.

Much like last week, Strictly's schedule has been tweaked to accommodate the FIFA World Cup. This week's instalment will air on Sunday 11 December at 7.15pm on BBC One instead of its usual Saturday night slot.

Unlike previous episodes, Saturday's show will run for one hour and forty minutes, with the remaining celebrities performing a total of two dances. The subsequent results episode will air on Monday 12 December at 8.15pm – we can't wait to see which stars make it through to the thrilling final.

Helen and Gorka set the dance floor alight

Last week, the celebrity contestants took part in the competition's annual Musicals Week. Viewers went wild for Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez's daring Couple's Choice routine which saw them light up the dance floor with an incredible Cabaret-themed performance.

Impressed by their jaw-dropping dance, the judges awarded the dancing duo a total of 39 points.

Despite their mesmerising performances, Kym Marsh and Molly Rainford ended up in the dreaded dance-off. The judges ultimately voted to save Molly and Carlos after their breathtaking Charleston very slightly eclipsed Kym's electrifying Cha Cha Cha.

The judges eliminated Kym Marsh

Speaking to host Tess Daly following her elimination, Kym said that she had loved "every single second" of the experience, never believing that she would make it to the quarterfinals.

Bursting with pride, Graziano gushed: "I will be part of your family forever, I think we became friends from the very first day.

"I know you've learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior. You're going to be in my heart forever, we're going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life."

