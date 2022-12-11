Today Show star Carson Daly's latest foray to new network show The popular TV host is making strides

The main Today Show panel has become a favorite for viewers of the NBC News program, but there have been more shake-ups to the core group of late, such as holiday breaks and health issues.

One of the five, Carson Daly, who has been a stalwart on NBC for several years now, has also found a home on a new network show lately.

WATCH: A snippet from Barmageddon, starring Carson Daly and Blake Shelton

However, instead of moving away from his home on Today, he's continuing to balance it all out as he reunites with his The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

The two have joined forces with Nikki Bella to star on the new game show Barmageddon, which is currently airing on the USA Network.

However, several viewers don't realize that USA Network is also a subsidiary of the larger NBCUniversal group, which means Carson and Blake don't have to stray too far from home.

The show functions like a game show featuring several celebrity contestants engaging in fun bar games, featuring a good amount of "trash talk," according to the teasers.

Carson's new show takes him to NBCU affiliate USA Network

In fact, Carson even found the sweetest way to promote the show on social media, with the help of his daughter London.

"Hi, I'm London Daly aka 'Chungy' (see Big Chungus) my dad & @blakeshelton & @thenikkibella have a new show starting tonight on @usa_network right after @wwe #MondayNightRaw," the post read.

"It's on too late for me but set your dvr & please watch. I don't want to see my dad & Blake cry like man babies. Thank you."

Carson even got to talk about the new series on Today alongside his co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, and Tom Llamas.

The Today star shared a glimpse of the show with his co-stars

Filmed at Blake's own bar, Ole Red, in Nashville, the NBC News anchor described it as "adult spring break" as he shared an early teaser for Today viewers.

