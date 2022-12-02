Dick Strawbridge's son James shares magical new addition at the chateau The chateau has been given an update

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge's son James shared a collection of new photos of the iconic Chateau De La Motte Husson – and he revealed its magical new addition.

James shared photos of a beautiful event tent up in the garden of the chateau which looks like the perfect place for hosting romantic wedding receptions.

WATCH: Dick Strawbridge and son James bicker behind-the-scenes

The bell tent style addition features clear walls and there are stunning fairy lights wrapped around the tethering ropes. Doesn't it look so picturesque at sunset?

A magical tent has been added outside the chateau

It's likely the construction is in fact for one of the weddings that are held at the beautiful venue, as Dick and Angel have made a business out of renting its event spaces.

Speaking to HELLO!, James opened up about his regular visits to see his dad and family in France, noting what it's like each time he has to say goodbye. "When I go visit the Chateau, it's always quite difficult going back to my end of terrace ex-council house with a normal kitchen but every Englishman's home is a castle. I love my house and I love my family, so I never feel too sad leaving my dad's chaos. Having the channel in the way is a bit of an obstacle for catching up often, but we're always chatting."

Dick and Angel have invited fans on their renovation journey at the 45-bedroom chateau, but their popular Channel 4 show is now coming to an end.

The chateau plays host to many weddings

"Absolutely loved #EscapeToTheChateau tonight! I have watched every series about three times if not more! Just love it so much. Gutted it's the last series," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Last series of #EscapeToTheChateau nooooooooo. Please say it's not so," added another.

But fans needn't say goodbye to them altogether as they are embarking on a New Zealand and Australia leg of their Dare to do It tour, alongside their children Arthur and Dorothy.

