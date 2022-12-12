Strictly Come Dancing star shares cancer battle update as fans send support 

Strictly Come Dancing’s former star Dave Myers has updated fans with his cancer battle while appearing on Saturday Kitchen alongside his co-star, Si King.

MORE: Watch moment Helen Skelton rips figure-hugging dress during live Strictly semi-finals – VIDEO

The one half of the Hairy Biker team, who competed on the dancing show back in 2013, revealed that he had cancer back in May, but updated fans with how he is doing during the show, saying: "It's fantastic to be back and what a way to celebrate Christmas being here! I'm over the moon to be back. It's lovely to be back it's been a rough year and I can't pretend otherwise.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The hairy bikers make a delicious steak and ale pie

"There are some times when I didn't think I'd be here for Christmas but I have had so much help and I have to give a shout-out to the doctors and nurses in Birmingham that put me back together and the rehabilitation circle who got me walking again. And Nurse Marion who, before my chemo, brought me cake in – it was the best banana bread ever! But it's lovely to be back. Si has been looking after me, filling my freezer with dumplings - that’s not a euphemism!"

Dave updated fans on his condition

He previously told fans about his diagnosis via his podcast, telling Si: "Anyway Kingy, I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and basically, I've got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me."

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford shares surprising video with co-star - and fans react

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: All the contestants for the Christmas special revealed

Fans quickly shared their support following his appearance, with one writing: "Yes, brilliant to see Dave and Si working their magic once again on Saturday Kitchen. Much respect to you Dave (must have been quite daunting as your confidence can take a huge knock) and best wishes for continuing recovery." Another fan added: "Lovely wasn't it. I love these two, their passion for food, and their absolute brother-like friendship. I'm so pleased he's on the mend."

A third person wrote: "I am THRILLED to see Dave back doing, what he does best. I have been cheering him on, from here, during his brave battle."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.