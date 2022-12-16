Kate Hudson has a total Princess Kate moment in royally-approved dress and latex boots The actress has a royally-elegant wardrobe

Kate Hudson is no stranger to the limelight, meaning she always has a mesmerizing new look to hand. The Hollywood veteran recently appeared on the Today Show and channeled a beloved member of the British Royal Family for the occasion. Naturally, fans were speechless.

KATE SPEAKS OUT: How famous mother Goldie Hawn has influenced her

Kate, 43, looked regal in a festive red polka dot frock by The Princess of Wales' favorite brand Alessandra Rich. Coined the 'Oversized Collar Polka-dot Silk Midi Dress, the number boasts a Victorian-style white collar with a lacey frill trim, a black pussybow and feminine ruched sleeve cuffs.

WATCH: Kate Hudson floors fans with her singing voice on The Tonight Show

Loading the player...

The actress added a contemporary twist to her modest attire by slipping into some black latex thigh-high heeled boots – perhaps a fashion item Princess Kate does not own in her royal wardrobe.

STUNNING PHOTOS: Kate Hudson most sensational swimsuit photos revisited

Kate completed her winter-ready look by wearing her cascading straightened blonde locks down loose and accessorizing with a thin pair of silver hoop earrings by Sara Shala, allowing her dotty dress to take center stage.

Kate Hudson looked perfect in polka dots

The star was spotted in the number as she reacted to a clip from her movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Not only were fans delighted by the nostalgic on-screen moment, but they also adored her romantic ensemble.

"She's glowing," one user wrote online, while another commented: "What do you mean aging? She looks the same!" A third added: "COME ON, she is stunning," and a fourth agreed, noting: "She looks great," adding a red love heart emoji.

Kate Middleton is a big fan of the royally-beloved brand Alessandra Rich

Kate has been on a roll with the show-stopping looks as of late. If there is anyone who can style out a series of awe-inducing red carpet looks, it's the Knives Out: Glass Onion actress. The star showed off an array of looks she has sported at various press events to promote her new film, and one in particular caught our eye.

READ: Prince William and Princess Kate put on defiant display as they kick off day two of Boston royal tour - best photos

The actress channeled her iconic character Penny Lane in a sixties-style mini dress. Featuring an ebony hue, long fluted sleeves, a micro-mini silhouette and a figure-skimming fit, the playful number effortlessly served up gothic romance with a tinge of boho flair.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.