Wyatt Russell joins Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh for phase five MCU film The trio will star in Thunderbolts

Wyatt Russell will join Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan for a new movie set in phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

MORE: Kate Hudson's heartbreak revisited on anniversary of sudden death of her 'boo'

Wyatt, the son of Hollywood legends Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, will join Marvel’s Thunderbolts which will follow Florence's Yelena Belova, first seen in Black Widow and most recently Hawkeye, and Sebastian and Wyytt's Bucky Barnes and John Walker who were last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn dances on the streets with her son

The film was announced on Saturday at D23 and Stranger Things' David Harbour was also confirmed, reprising his own Black Widow role as Alexei aka Red Guardian, and AntMan's Hannah John-Kamen.

Thunderbolts had previously been teased during the mid-credits scenes for Disney+'s Black Widow and Falcon, when Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis Dreyfuss) was first seen telling Yelena that her sister Natasha Romanoff’s “killer” was Clint Barton, and later appearing on the hunt for John.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment to Oliver Hudson revealed

MORE: Goldie Hawn spends time at home away from home before waving grandson off to college

Jake Schreier will direct Thunderbolts; the script has been written by Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson and production will begin early 2023 for a summer release.

Goldie has been dating long-term partner and fellow actor Kurt since 1983. The couple share son Wyatt, and Goldie is also mother to Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson.

The cast appeared at D23

All of her children have followed in her footsteps in the entertainment industry, with Kate an Oscar-nominated actress and Oliver currently starring in Fox drama The Cleaning Lady.

Oliver and Kate are also both active on social media and Oliver recently paid a special tribute to his beloved mom and what he called, "her true legacy".

Wyatt will reprise his role as John Walker

"My beautiful mama changing the world. Yes she’s an iconic actor but the work she’s done for the last 20 years to shine a light on what’s happening to these kids who feel like there’s no way out is her true legacy. Love you Ma! @mindup @goldiehawn," he shared alongside a video of Goldie speaking on behalf of her non-profit, MindUp, which focuses on providing mental health help for children.

Goldie responded and commented: "Oh my son. I love you so much! What a gift you are."