Kate Hudson 'takes accountability' for her part in failed relationships

Kate Hudson has opened up about taking "accountability" for her part in the breakdown of her previous relationships.

The 43-year-old actress – whose mom is Goldie Hawn – spoke candidly about examining her own actions and being "honest" with herself, particularly following her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, which she admitted she found "really hard" because she "didn't want it to end".

"You have to be honest with yourself. I think that's when things started changing for me when I started taking far more accountability for my own [expletive]," she said on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

"That was when it started to shift because that's where I think you find your power, when you realize how imperfect we all are, when you're okay with that, it's very liberating."

Speaking of her romance with the Muse frontman, Kate explained: "After my second failed baby daddy relationship, that moment for me was like, 'Okay, now I have to figure this out'.

Kate and Matt split in 2014

"That was really hard for me because I didn't want that to end, but I was like, 'Oh this is an issue. I need to figure out what this is in my life, this pattern I keep repeating, and take accountability for it'. That was the biggest change for me in my life."

Kate and Matt called off their engagement in 2014 after four years together. During their relationship, they welcomed their son, Bingham, now 11. Kate also has a son, Ryder, 18, from her marriage to Chris Robinson.

The Almost Famous actress has since gone on to welcome a daughter, Rani Rose, four, with her fiancé Danny Fujiawa. Matt, meanwhile, shares daughter Lovella, two, with his wife Elle Evans, who he married in 2019.

Kate is now engaged to Danny Fujiawa

Despite the couple ending their romantic relationship, they have remained close and successfully co-parent their son.

Kate previously opened up about her blended family, revealing that she felt very lucky to have such a supportive setup.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,'" she told Women's Health in 2021. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny - because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

