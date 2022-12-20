Prue Leith opens up about Matt Lucas' Bake Off replacement

Prue Leith has weighed in on who she thinks should replace Matt Lucas on The Great British Bake Off.

The chef, who is a judge on the show alongside Paul Hollywood, appeared on ITV's Lorraine on Tuesday, saying she would like Matt's replacement to be someone she's "heard of".

When asked who she would like to step into the Little Britain star's shoes, Prue, 82, said: "I don't know anything about young comedians. I'd never heard of Noel Fielding until I met him.

"I'd like somebody that I've heard of. I get to love them but the truth is that I've never understood Matt and Noel's jokes anyway."

She added: "I adored Matt and he wanted to do more theatre."

Prue Leith opened up about the reason behind Matt's exit from the programme while on The One Show earlier this month.

Prue with fellow judge Paul Hollywood

"I'm really sad because I love the guy. He's such fun and he got on so well with Noel [Fielding]. They were just brilliant. But I do understand why. If [you're] close to Matt, you do know that he never stops working and he has so many projects and people keep asking him to do things and he loves theatre... he absolutely loves that kind of show."

She continued: "You can't commit to it if you're on Bake Off, because we film that all summer. So I think he thought three years is enough. But I think he loved it and we're really sorry."

Matt Lucas announced his exit in December

Matt announced his departure from the show at the beginning of the month and attributed his decision to his busy schedule, saying it "became clear" that he couldn't host the series alongside his other projects.

"I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!" he said at the end of his statement.

