Great British Bake Off's 2022 winner revealed - see who was crowned champion Syabira was crowned this year's Star Baker

Syabira has been announced as this year's winner of The Great British Bake Off - congratulations!

The baker was crowned champion following a gruelling finale on Tuesday night which saw the competitors take on three demanding tasks for the signature, technical and showstopper challenge.

While it was a tough competition, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith ultimately decided that it was Syabira who deserved the title of the ultimate Star Baker, leaving Nanny Sandro and electronics engineer Abdul as runner-ups.

After being crowned the 2022 winner, Syabira said it was the "biggest achievement" of her life and that it hadn't fully "sunk in".

Judge Paul Hollywood said she was a "risk-taker with her flavoursa" and added that she was an "incredbile baker",

Sandro, Syabira and Abdul battled it out in Tuesday's final

Syabira's win comes a year after amateur baker Giuseppe Dell'Anno was crowned the winner. The chief engineer from Bristol was the first Italian to take home the top prize, seeing off competition from Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar.

