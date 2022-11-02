Great British Bake Off viewers make same demand following quarter-final Fans were left baffled by a missing bake

Great British Bake Off aired its quarter-final show on Tuesday night which saw the contestants take on a series of tricky challenges for Pastry Week.

It was one task in particular that caught the attention of viewers, however, after one of the contestants' bakes went missing.

WATCH: GBBO stars Lizzie and Freya get tattoos to commemorate their time in the Bake Off tent

The five remaining bakers were tasked with making eight spring rolls in just an hour and 20 minutes, and as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith came to Janusz's spring rolls, they were disappointed to see only seven on the plate.

When asked the whereabouts of the eighth bake, a baffled Janusz replied: "Deep fried eight, and seven ended up on the plate. I don't know what happened."

Fans of the show were just as confused and took to Twitter to demand answers. One person wrote: "Solve the mystery of the missing spring roll, someone roll the tapes," while another added: "Watching #gbbo on catch up - all I need to know is where Janusz's 8th spring roll went! I demand to see all the camera footage to solve this mystery."

A third fan commented: "I demand we solve the mystery of Janusz's missing spring roll."

Janusz's spring roll mysteriously vanished in Pastry week

Other viewers were convinced that the baker had been sabotaged, with one person tweeting: "This smells like sabotage…I need everyone to turn out their pockets because WHERE IS JANUSZ’S EIGHTH SPRING ROLL??"

A second agreed, adding: "Someone stole the spring roll. Me smell Sabotage!!"

Unfortunately, Janusz's missing spring roll cost him first place in the challenge, losing out to Sandro. Luckily, he was able to redeem himself in the Showstopper challenge by whipping up a pie inspired by his pet dog, titled The Very Hungry Sausage Dog.

We need your help! Janusz’s missing eighth spring roll is out there, somewhere, maybe! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1uA2srkcH1 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 1, 2022

The show's Twitter account shared this hilarious post following the episode

Taking home Star Baker for the third week in a row was Syabira, while the judges decided it was Maxy's time to leave the white tent.

"I can't believe it. I had a bad, bad week. I knew it was coming," said Maxy.

