Noel Fielding reacts as Matt Lucas announces shock Bake Off exit - fans devastated 

Noel Fielding has paid a heartfelt tribute to his Great British Bake Off co-host Matt Lucas after the comedian announced his departure from the programme.

The Little Britain actor revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday night, saying it "became clear" that he couldn't host the series alongside his other projects.

Taking to Instagram, Noel bid farewell to his fellow presenter, thanking him for "three amazing years" on the show.

"So sad that @realmattlucas is leaving the show!" he wrote. "Farewell buddy thank you for three amazing years. I will really miss your spark and huge smile in the tent and I will miss your kindness as a person and to all the bakers.

"I will miss your sense of the absurd and your silliness. I will miss all the times the four of us giggled together. I will miss your ability to turn into a fully formed character at the drop of a hat. I will miss you pretending to be Boris Johnson singing David Bowie songs and I will miss your upbeat nature and positive vibes."

He continued: "You are a huge comic talent but also a lovely man and a good friend. I wish you luck on your next adventure and look forward to watching as a fan. See you in the real world soon buddy. Don’t forget 'It's all about the showstopper.'"

Matt Lucas is leaving the show after three years

While it is not yet known who will take Matt's place on the programme, the 48-year-old said of his successor: "I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

Fans were devastated by the news, with many taking to Twitter to share their sadness. One person wrote: "You will be dearly missed Matt! Loved your energy and humour in the tent!" while another added: "This sucks. I love watching you on the show!"

A third person tweeted: "From a fan of the Great British Baking Show (as it's known in the US) and a huge fan of you. I was saddened to learn of your choice to leave the show. I love your humor and cheek. However I do want to wish you the best in your future endeavors."

