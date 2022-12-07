Bake Off: Is this Matt Lucas' replacement? See what fans think Who do you think should join Noel in the iconic tent?

Great British Bake Off star Matt Lucas announced his departure from the Channel 4 show on Tuesday night, and fans have already begun speculating as to who might replace him.

The Little Britain actor attributed his decision to his busy schedule, saying it "became clear" that he couldn't host the series alongside his other projects.

Noel Fielding bid farewell to his co-host in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, in which he thanked him for "three amazing years" on the show.

Taking to the comments section of Noel's post, fans of the show shared their thoughts on who should replace Matt, with many calling for Julian Barratt to take over.

Julian established the comedy troupe The Mighty Boosh alongside Noel, with the pair beginning their careers on the radio before creating a comedy series on BBC Three.

One person wrote: "The clear choice will be to now hire Julian Barratt," while another added: "Ah man what a dream team you were. Real question now is… where is Julian Barratt?"

Julian Barrett and Noel Fielding

A third fan commented: "Julian Barrett to take Matts's place! Pleeeeease!" while a fourth reiterated the plea, adding: "Please please get Julian Barratt on there, We need the great British Boosh back on our screens."

Julian isn't the only famous face fans would like to see join Noel in the Bake Off tent, however, as The IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade is also a favourite to take over, alongside Toast of London actor Matt Berry.

Joe Lycett and Jo Brand have also been suggested, as well as Claudia Winkleman and James Acaster.

While it is not yet known who will take Matt's place on the programme, in his statement, the 48-year-old said of his successor: "I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

