Jeremy Clarkson requests Meghan Markle column to be removed as it becomes most complained about article ever

Jeremy Clarkson has requested that his column about Meghan Markle be removed from The Sun’s website as it becomes IPSO’s most complained about article of all-time.

The article, in which Jeremy wrote that he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex and said that he fantasised seeing her paraded through the streets has received over 17,500 complaints, breaking the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s record for more complained about article.

A spokesperson said: "Ipso has now received more than 17,500 complaints about Jeremy Clarkson’s column on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, published by The Sun on Friday December 16 2022. We will follow our usual processes to examine the complaints we have received. This will take longer than usual because of the volume of complaints."

The previous most complained about article was from 2020, in response to the Scottish Sun’s article about the Stonehaven train derailment, receiving 16.860 complaints.

According to PA, the article was taken down from the online site upon Jeremy’s request, who posted a comment on the backlash on Twitter, writing: "Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

His comments was met with uproar with his daughter Emily among those condemning his comments. Posting about his comments, she wrote: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

"I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

