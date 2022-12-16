Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish fans 'peace and health'on 2022 Christmas card The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear on the card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their Christmas card with fans, wishing everyone "health, peace and a Happy New Year."

TRENDING: Inside Prince Harry and Prince William's sad relationship: shouting spats and the 'wedge' between them

The card was sent via their Archewell Foundation and the picture was a candid snap taken during their appearance at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights awards show earlier in December.

WATCH: Top 5 revelations of Harry & Meghan's final episodes

Loading the player...

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card read on the right hand side, with the picture aligned left.

"From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace and a Happy New Year."

It was signed: "Best wishes, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

The card comes several day after the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their Christmas card to mark the festive season, and it was a very different vibe to Meghan and Harry's.

The beautiful family photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Norfolk earlier this year, and it shows Prince William and Kate, both 40, out for a stroll with their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

The Waleses are dressed smart casually, with Kate in a repeat broderie blouse from M.i.h Jeans and blue denim. Meanwhile, William wears a navy Ralph Lauren shirt, matching with his wife in blue jeans.

Meanwhile, George and Louis look sweet in polo tops and shorts, while Charlotte wears a denim playsuit.

The Wales' released their Christmas card days earlier

Meghan and Harry's card, however, came a day after the final three episodes of their Netflix documentary dropped on the streaming service.

The episodes featured a number of shocking claims by the couple, from Harry's details of screaming rows with Prince William, to claims he was blocked from seeing the Queen, to their "cold reunion" with the royals and allegations of "institutional gaslighting".

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.