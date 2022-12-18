Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily breaks silence after dad's Meghan Markle comments

Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily, 28, took to social media on Sunday, where she addressed her dad's recent comments about Meghan Markle in a strongly-worded Instagram Story.

She wrote: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. "I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

MORE: Why King Charles and Prince William will not speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix bombshells

She was writing in response to a newspaper column by her 62-year-old father, in which – among other controversial comments – he expressed that he "hates" the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that everyone in his age bracket feels the same.

Jeremy criticised the Duchess of Sussex

Emily's stance was applauded by social media users including presenter Carol Vorderman, 61, who shared it on Twitter, writing: "His [Clarkson’s] wonderful daughter Emily has just put out a statement on her Instagram account".

SEE: Jeremy Clarkson's daughter Emily looks like a film star in special wedding photos

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish fans 'peace and health' on 2022 Christmas card

Another commented: "An amazing statement from Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter Emily! The apple hasn’t just fallen a bit far away from the tree – it’s in the next orchard".

Emily posted a statement to Instagram

Podcaster Emily and her father appeared to enjoy happier family times together earlier in the year, when the twenty-something tied the knot.

Jeremy shared a heart-melting photo of the father-daughter duo at the reception. The bride, who hosts the podcast Should I Delete That?, wore a vintage-inspired bridal gown with sheer cap sleeves, a high neckline and jewel embellishments, while her father looked smart in a black suit and crisp white shirt.

The father-daughter duo typically get along well

"Fathers. I cannot even begin to describe how wonderful it is when your daughter gets married to someone you like. I am being very unmanly about this weekend. It was just sublime. I have never been happier," Jeremy gushed in an Instagram caption.

Many of his followers were quick to defend his public display of emotion. "Nothing unmanly about wanting your daughter and her now-husband to be happy," wrote one.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.