ITV boss addresses Jeremy Clarkson's future on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? - viewers react The presenter said he 'hated' Meghan Markle in an article for The Sun

ITV's media and entertainment boss Kevin Lygo has addressed Jeremy Clarkson's future on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? following comments made by the presenter about the Duchess of Sussex in a column for The Sun.

In the article, Jeremy, 62, wrote that he felt "hate" for Meghan and fantasised seeing her publicly humiliated.

Speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event in London on Tuesday, Kevin said he had "no control" over what Jeremy wrote in his newspaper columns.

"We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" he said.

"So it's not quite in our wheelhouse but I don't know what he was thinking when he wrote that. It was awful."

When asked if ITV will keep Jeremy as host of the show, Kevin said: "Yes, at the moment we are."

Viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to react to the decision, with many feeling that Jeremy shouldn't be allowed to retain his position on the quiz programme.

Jeremy will remain as host on the show

One person wrote: "@ITV Jeremy Clarkson may not have been sacked from Who Wants to be a Millionaire but me for one will never watch it again #jeremyclarkson," while another added: "#whowantstobeamillionaire bad choice… Won't be watching this year. Shame on you for having someone who ignores mental health and promotes misogyny. Not everything is a joke."

A third person commented: "Bad move #ITV, think you've shot yourself in the foot with this one. Should have made a clean break and moved on."

Jeremy's article has since been removed from The Sun's website after it received over 12,000 complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Jeremy said he "hated" Meghan in an article for The Sun

According to PA, the article was taken down upon Jeremy's request, who addressed the backlash on Twitter, writing: "Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."

