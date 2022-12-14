Sanditon releases first look at new cast members – but fans are concerned The announcement was bittersweet

Christmas just came early for Sanditon fans as the show's official Instagram account has released the first look at several new cast members. Posting never-before-seen photos from season three, the caption read: "Meet the new friends (and foes?) of Sanditon season 3…The final season of #Sanditon, coming to @masterpiecepbs and @itv."

READ MORE: Sanditon releases first look images for season three - and fans will be worried

Sparking a bittersweet reaction from fans, while many were excited to meet the intriguing new characters, others were sad to learn that the third season would be Sanditon's last.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Refresh your memory on season two of Sanditon

"Why only ONE more season?? All the good shows are far too short!" replied one. "Don't let it be the final season! I have loved Sanditon!!!" added another. Meanwhile, a third agreed: "I am not ready to say goodbye, plz don't do this to us, not yet."

Set to debut on March 19, 2023, the official synopsis reads: "Series three brings viewers back to the burgeoning seaside resort of Sanditon following the romances, friendships, and struggles of Charlotte, Georgiana, the Parker family and the Denhams. But will new visitors to the picturesque coastal town ruffle some feathers amongst our stalwarts of Sanditon?"

MORE: Lady Frederick Windsor to star in Sanditon season three - details

READ: Sanditon: everything we know about season three so far

As fans of the show will remember, season two ended with Charlotte (Rose Williams) becoming engaged to farmer Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden), a match that her father had encouraged back in series one but that Charlotte had, until then, refused to entertain.

Several new cast members have been revealed for season three

While viewers will be curious to know whether or not Charlotte will tie the knot with the Willingdon farmer in series three, they can rest assured that Mr Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) is still in the picture.

Back in November, the show released several photos from the new season, which included one of the Mr Darcy-esque Alexander Colbourne with a very stern expression – looks like we're in for more love triangle drama!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.