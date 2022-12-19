Good Morning Britain viewers complain as technical issue silences guest

Good Morning Britain viewers were left baffled on Monday morning when the sound on the show was disrupted, instead being replaced by music.

MORE: Piers Morgan sparks major fan reaction as he reunites with GMB's Susanna Reid

Hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Adil Ray welcomed Dr Vivek Trivedi, the BMA junior doctors committee co-chair, onto the show to discuss how poor pay and working conditions are forcing doctors to leave the profession.

WATCH: GMB's Kate Garraway shares hilarious breakfast blunder whilst recording for Smooth radio

Loading the player...

The pair were interviewing the doctor when the sound was suddenly interrupted, silencing the presenters and Dr Vivek for a couple of minutes.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "So when the junior doctor on #GMB starts talking facts and talking about junior doctor realities they silence him and play the PlayStation loading music?! @GMB conveniently comes back to normal when world cup is being discussed," while another added: "What's going on with #itvnews #GMB? Music playing, blocking out the discussion. Have they been hacked?"

A third person commented: "You have just had a technical error with some music playing during your interview with the Doctor."

MORE: GMB's Charlotte Hawkins is the epitome of elegance in figure-flattering LK Bennett mini dress

MORE: GMB stars' dazzling engagement rings: Alex Beresford, Kate Garraway & more

Some viewers asked if the show could repeat the interview with Dr Vivek, with one person tweeting: "Any chance of repeating the interview with the Doctor, so we can hear it? And not some meditation music," while another added: "Can the doctor REPEAT his whole speech? We didn't hear it!!!"

The sound was disrupted during Monday's show

Other fans of the show questioned why the sound issue was initially ignored by the presenters, with one person writing: "No apology for that hypnotic music break? That was unfair to the Junior Dr they should have him back so we can hear what he had to say."

Later on in the programme, however, Charlotte addressed the issue, explaining that only viewers in the London region were affected.

"We have to issue an apology actually because viewers in the London region may have experienced some sound issues," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.