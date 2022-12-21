The Daily Lowdown: The Traitors star Amanda celebrates gay icon status - and wants to go to Pride We also chat with the Whitney Houston biopic star, Naomi Ackie

In Wednesday's episode of The Daily Lowdown, we had an exclusive chat with Amanda Lovett after her brilliant stint on The Traitors, celebrated Whitney Houston's upcoming biopic with film star Naomi Ackie, and discussed Dolly Parton's secret Christmas song that is stuck in a time capsule...

The Traitors star Amanda has opened up about winning the hearts of the nation with her turn as a traitor on the hit BBC reality show - and has celebrated her gay icon status, promising to go to Pride in 2023.

The mum of five became an instant hit on the show thanks to her unswerving devotion to her role in the series - but - and spoilers ahead if you didn't watch on Tuesday - her gameplay came to an end after being betrayed by her fellow Traitor Wilf. Well, it is the name of the game, after all!

The star of the new Whitney Houston biopic Naomi Ackie has opened up about recreating some of Whitney's most iconic looks, and revealed that she was most excited for her former partners to watch the film!

The upcoming film will be released on Boxing Day, so we know what we're doing with our Christmas holidays!

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has shared the very sad news that her mother, Shane Cattrall, has died aged 93. The actress, who played Samantha in the beloved series, shared a series of throwback photos of her mother on Instagram in tribute and was met with a flood of support from her fans and followers. We're thinking of Kim and her family at this time.

Dolly Parton has said that she wants to unearth an unheard Christmas song – literally! The country singer told Kelly Clarkson that she put a new Christmas song into a time capsule that won't be opened until 2045 – but that it has bothered her because she really wants to dig it up. We think she should grab a spade and give us her new song!

Lana Del Rey has thrown some serious shade at her ex-boyfriend – by putting up a billboard promoting her new album in his hometown. She revealed that it is the only billboard – and is in her ex Sam Larkin's home city of Tulsa. She confirmed the reason why she put it there, simply writing 'it's personal'. We're impressed and a little scared!

