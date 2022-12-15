The Daily Lowdown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big revelations in new episodes - LISTEN

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing the second volume of Harry & Meghan on Netflix.

Harry and Meghan have released the second volume of their Netflix documentary and the three final episodes are full of fascinating revelations. One moment sees Prince Harry describe the moment he met with his brother Prince William, and father King Charles, to discuss his and Meghan decision to leave the family, which prompted a fiery argument between the siblings. Another moment saw Meghan open up about her heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020, which occurred the morning after they moved into their new home. Meanwhile, other moments saw Harry and Meghan deal with their legal case against Associated Newspapers, and their Oprah Winfrey interview, which prompted a text from a very famous superstar...

Tributes have been pouring in for dancer, actor and DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Stephen Twitch Boss after his sad death. The star, who was 40 years old, was found dead in a hotel room in Los Angeles after taking his own life. His wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed the tragic news in a statement to People stating that her husband and the father to their three children 'lit up every room he stepped into'. Stars including Dwayne the Rock Johnson, Twitch's co-star Elle DeGeneres and former first lady Michelle Obama released statements expressing their heartbreaking over the news.

A follow-up chapter to the series Surviving R Kelly will be released in January, it's been confirmed. The first instalments of the harrowing series which detailed the crimes committed at the hands of the singer were first released in 2019, and now another two episodes exploring his trials and ultimate conviction will be shared. Titled The Final Chapter, the new episodes will air on Lifetime in early January and feature the court testimonials before R Kelly's guilty verdict which saw him sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Charli XCX has shared a tour update with her fans. The singer, who has been embarking on her massive Crash tour, is heading Down Under. Charli has announced two headline shows for Australia in February and March next year where she'll perform for fans in Brisbane and Melbourne. The announcement of the new shows comes soon after the New Shapes star revealed she would be performing at Sydney WorldPride which will also see stars like Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland also take to the stage.

And Pixie Lott has revealed she will 'definitely' release a new album in 2023. The singer, who hasn't released an album since 2014, told the Sun how she was so excited to put out new music in the New Year which will consist of a number of singles and an album at the end of spring into summer. Pixie added that the sound of her new music will move away from her typical dance-pop sound and towards a live music vibe. We can't wait.

