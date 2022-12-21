The Traitors star Amanda Lovett reveals thoughts on Wilf after betrayal and her family's shocked reaction - exclusive From being betrayed to becoming a gay icon, Amanda has had quite the journey on the BBC show

After playing a pitch perfect game, The Traitors star Amanda Lovett was voted out of the show and revealed to be a traitor - with much of it down to her fellow traitor Wilf casting doubt in the faithfuls' minds about her trustworthiness. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Amanda has opened up about Wilf, becoming a national treasure - and her family's shocked reaction to her genius gameplay...

EXCLUSIVE: The Traitors star Fay on why she was murdered and if she'd do anything differently

I'm so starstruck. I'm thrilled to meet you. First things first. How does it feel actually watching The Traitors play out?

I can't remember even saying some of those lines that I said! You can see the intensity of the game growing. When I went in there initially, it was to have a bit of fun and to show that women over 50 can go on TV and go when reality TV shows and you don't have to be a certain size or a certain age. That's why I went on to empower women over 50 and to have a break from five children and five grandchildren! Having breakfast made for me, lovely!

WATCH: Faithfuls shocked as Amanda is revealed to be a traitor

Loading the player...

But as you can see watching the episodes, everybody is getting more emotionally involved because they're getting more attached. So it's fun in one way and then it gets difficult towards the end.

At the beginning, you were so up for playing the role, but then did the guilt sink in a little?

I built such bonds with Aaron. I took him under my wing as a little stepson, and my game plan was to mother them. But then you do actually become emotionally attached to these people. It was getting more difficult. When I voted out Theo, everybody said to me, ‘Was that my downfall?’ but to me, no, it wasn’t my downfall.

Fellow traitor Wilf turned the tables on Amanda

I could never have reached the final bit with Aaron, Maddie, Andrea - for instance - and them thinking, ‘Oh we’ve all won, we’re all faithfuls!’ then me standing up and saying, ‘Sorry guys, I'm a traitor.' Oh, I couldn't have done, I would have had to share all the money, I couldn't have done that. So that decision was taken away from me and for me it was good.

A lot of people on Twitter have sent in questions for our chat - the most popular one being if you would have done anything differently with Wilf if you’d known he was going to betray you?

No, I knew he was going to throw me into the bus. He did it to Alyssa, I knew it was his gameplan.The night that I went for Theo, Wilf had been mentioned. I couldn’t see Aaron go through a grilling again, and Theo was stronger and could have taken it - but I wouldn’t have turned on Wilf. Everyone says about Theo being my one hundred per cent, and yes I chose him at the dinner table, but everyone was my one hundred per cent because I knew they were faithful.

Amanda opened up about the pressure of being a traitor

You said if you got into the final you really wouldn’t have been able to take the money - do you think you let Wilf do this thing? Was there a part of you thinking you’d be happy to go?

It was. When they voted for me, you could see me on the table. I accepted it because subconsciously it was too much. I could never, ever have taken that money from them all. I just couldn't have done it. I would have had to share it all and then my children would go, ‘Mum, why are you sharing all of that money?! You could have shared it with us!’ So it saved the family argument.

Amanda opened up about the pressure of the game

What do your children make of the show?

They were very sceptical at first. You know, when I said I'm going onto a reality TV show, my 17-year-old was like, ‘Oh no,’ but they love it, they’re very proud.

Do they know that you had it in you to play that role or did you shock them?

I really shocked them all! They have said, ‘How can you just get up and lie there every day mum?!’ My biggest lie was Father Christmas to them! This is a whole different level. I’ve never done acting, but somehow - I had a bit of a tough upbringing so you learn to put a facade on. Some days we’re tired or emotional but you put a uniform or a bit of makeup on and you become that person.

The show has been a huge success

You have won in a way because you have become SUCH an icon. Another big question from Twitter was how do you feel that you've become a gay icon?

I know! I’m really proud! I can’t believe it! Zach and Sean in my office, they’re both members of the gay community, and I just said to them in the beginning, ‘What is a gay icon?’ Because I didn't really understand it. And they said it was a strong woman and that I’m a queen and I said, ‘Oh give me that crown now!’ I’m really proud to be a part of the gay community and that they think that of me!

MORE: 5 burning questions about filming The Traitors answered - exclusive

A lot of people asking if you'll go to Pride next year?

Definitely! I'm definitely going to Pride next year.

Who would you like to see win now? Are you still rooting for Wilf or are you rooting for the faithfuls?

I always think, even if I’d won, I’d have to have shared it and I do think the faithfuls deserved to win. The faithfuls deserved to find the traitor. We were playing such a good game - Wilf and myself - that it was so frustrating for them and you've got to watch them turn on each other so yeah. Fingers crossed. I hope the faithful win.

Amanda is rooting for team faithful!

Do you have any advice for any future traitors?

I would say just be yourself, but be prepared. It is hard. It's physically and mentally hard. And I think as the trials went on, they got more physical but that's the production! You get more tired emotionally and you get physically tired, so it's grinding you down, but it is so worth the experience. So worth it.

It’s such a breath of fresh air as a reality show. It’s like everyone forgot they were being filmed.

Absolutely. For my first walk in front of the cameras, I said, ‘Oh God,’ and they said, ‘Don’t worry you’ll forget about it.’ We got so immersed with each other, bonding with each other, then you’re questioning everybody again - everybody played it as themselves. You didn’t have to be a certain way, it was fabulous. Look at Andrea! 72! She is an absolute iron woman, she is fantastic.

Have you seen anyone since the show finished?

We are all still friends. They all supported me going on Lorraine, and we all watch out for each other. If anyone's feeling a bit down when they go out. We are all supportive of each other. 22 people and we are all bonded.

Will you be watching the final?

We've been through such a journey together twice, in the filming and the screening of it. When we are taken away, we don't see each other. We're not allowed to say goodbye or anything like that. So really we're living it together now, the whole journey as it’s being screened.

Do you think of a reunion episode in order?

Absolutely. Get the BBC on it. Absolutely. Anyone listening?!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.