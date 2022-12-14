The Daily Lowdown: Netflix shares new trailer for Harry & Meghan just hours before volume II drops

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Netflix dropping a brand new trailer for Harry & Meghan ahead of volume II's release.

Not only that, Stormzy heads back to school and Azealia Banks cancels her Australia shows. Check out today's Daily Lowdown podcast below...

Harry & Meghan have shared a new trailer for the second volume of their Netflix documentary just hours before its release. The new video, shared on social media by the streaming giant, sees a contribution from lawyer Jenny Afia who makes a claim that Meghan Markle was used as a 'scapegoat' for the palace when it came to press coverage. The Duchess of Sussex can also be seen in the new trailer telling the camera about the 'real estate' on newspaper front covers that would need to be filled with royal stories. The final three episodes will land on Netflix this week.

Stormzy returned to his old primary school to offer the students some life advice. In an adorable video, the rapper, who recently released his third album This Is What I Mean, was there to answer the kids' questions after being awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Exeter University, introducing himself as Doctor Mike. The Brit Award winner was on hand to help with a range of queries including what to do if you find money and how to become a 'superstar rapper'.

Azealia Banks told fans she was cancelling her gig in Brisbane with just hours to spare and vowed never to return to Australia. The American rapper said on Instagram that her concert would not be going ahead after a previous gig in the city resulted in fans throwing bottles on stage, an experience Azealia described as "the most racist and demoralising experience of her life". Azealia then decided to go ahead with the gig after all, but put out strict instructions to fans to bring nothing into the arena with them, calling the show her "farewell to Australia tour."

After enjoying huge success with their massive hit Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are planning on team up once again for a follow-up track. The tune dominated the charts earlier this year and now Kim has told The Sun that she intends to feature Sam on her upcoming album for another song. Kim added that she would "love" to keep collaborating with the Grammy winner, adding that the two have a strong connection which has brought so much joy. We can't wait to hear it.

Sir Elton John has said he wants to get involved with the metaverse for the next stage of his career. The legendary musician, who is currently embarking on Farewell Yellowbrick Road tour, has teamed up with platform Roblox for a virtual live experience for fans to enjoy when he explained how retiring from live performances could prompt a move towards the metaverse. Elton, who will perform his last live performance at Glastonbury festival next year, said he was first introduced by his two sons and that the inspiring way of creating music makes it the perfect opportunity to express him as he finishes touring.

And the family of late TV presenter Caroline Flack have said the 'Flackstock festival' will return for a second year in 2023. The event, which brings together Caroline's friends and family to honour her and raise money for mental health charities, will be back in July next year at Pangbourne in Berkshire and tickets go on sale later this week. The event raised over £325 thousand pounds when it went ahead earlier this year with live music, comedy and dance taking place to pay tribute to Caroline who sadly died by suicide in February 2020.

