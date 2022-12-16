The Daily Lowdown: Daisy Edgar-Jones lands a major role in music biopic

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Daisy Edgar-Jones landing a big role in an upcoming music biopic that you definitely won't want to miss. Not only that, Prince William and Princess Kate stepped out after the new episodes of Harry & Meghan were released.

Plus Beyonce sells out her Club Renaissance experience in minutes, unsurprisingly. All this and more on the Daily Lowdown below...

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for Kate's Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey just hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the second volume of their Netflix documentary. William and Kate were joined by their two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte along with the King and Queen Consort Camilla and the Middleton family to film to festive service, which will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. It came just hours after Prince Harry claimed in the documentary that he had been involved in a tense argument with his brother and father upon his and Meghan's decision to step back from their royal duties in 2020. The full series is available on Netflix now.

Several concert goers were left injured in a crush at a gig at the O2 Academy in Brixton while afro-pop singer Asake took to the stage to perform. Police were called to the London venue and four people have been described by the Metropolitan Police as having been critically injured. The concert was abandoned after it was estimated that over 1,000 people had turned up and tried to get in without tickets. The singer took to Twitter after the incident and said his heart was with those who were injured and were caused any form of discomfort, before adding he was praying they get well soon. An investigation into what happened has begun.

A collaboration with Coldplay and Nile Rodger is on the horizon. The four-piece band, fronted by Chris Martin, previously revealed to fans that they were back in the studio working on new material, the Chic guitarist has said he is one of the artists who has joined them. Nile described working with Coldplay a spiritual experience, although he held off on providing details on when fans can hear the music, we'll keep you posted on that one!

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones will play legendary singer and songwriter Carole King in a new biopic, it's been confirmed. The film, titled Beautiful, will see the Normal people actress take on the role of Carole in a story which will detail her life as well as feature some of her most iconic songs like A Natural Woman, One Fine Day and You've Got a Friend. Carole told Variety she was thrilled about Daisy taking on the part and described her a tremendous talent.

And Beyonce's Club Renaissance event has sold out within minutes. The superstar announced she had teamed up with Amazon Music to put on an exclusive experience for her fans at a venue in Los Angeles to celebrate six months since her huge album was released. The experience will see lucky fans who managed to grab tickets experience the album in spatial audio but it's not yet been confirmed if the star will make an appearance herself.

