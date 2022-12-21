The Traitors star Fay: why she was murdered, if she'd do anything differently - and how the show has changed her life - exclusive Fay was 'murdered' in Tuesday's episode

With just two episodes left of The Traitors and the group of contestants growing smaller and smaller, we finally said goodbye to Fay - who was murdered by Wilf and Amanda after they realised that she might have been close to rumbling their identities.

MORE: 5 burning questions about filming The Traitors answered - exclusive

The 59-year-old, who is the Head of School Welfare, sat down with HELLO! to chat about her time on the show, being there for the explosive moments - and how the show has been a game changer at her school…

WATCH: Fay opened up about being in the room for this iconic moment in episode four

Loading the player...

Why do you think the traitors’ murdered you?

I know that I rumbled Will in the episode before and I've been rumbling Amanda, she's kept saying that Fay’s prodding and she's asking so many questions, she's so suspicious. I was getting there so that's disappointing that I couldn't explain everything to the group because that's really important.

How does it feel watching it back?

The bit that really sticks in my head is when I’m in the library with Amanda. She’s sitting there on her own, and she said, ‘I just can’t get over Maddie,’ and I said, ‘Maddie?!’ and she said, ‘She's an actress!’ And I said, ‘Oh my god, Amanda why are you telling me this, has she been acting with me as well? So, if she's acting I think, what about Aaron? He must be one, too.’ It went over my head.

Fay was 'murdered' in episode ten

When you’re in there, it’s so intense. Every time you see a group of people chatting you think to yourself, ‘They might be chatting about me.# The paranoia is just amazing, it doesn't matter how strong you are. You could be the strongest of persons. You go to bed with cracking headaches because you’re reflecting all the time, your brain is working the whole time, because it’s like a big puzzle you’re trying to work out.

Would you have done anything differently?

No! When you're in there, people say, ‘Well couldn't you see that Will was breaking down at the table?’ Well, yeah. We could all see it but it's a stressful thing sitting at the round table.

Fay was beginning to doubt Wilf

It's not like Big Brother when you went into the little secret booth... You're doing it directly in front of the whole group and the person that's sitting across the table from you.

It's a very painful thing because nobody wants to see their name held up. I saw my name held up twice the whole time. Nicky and Imran said my name. And you’re thinking, ‘Well why are they saying that? I’m a faithful!’

MORE: The Traitors viewers baffled for same reason after Wilfred betrays Amanda

MORE: The Traitors: fans in an uproar over episode 10’s major plot twists

It feels like for the faithfuls, the money stops mattering once their integrity is questioned.

Absolutely. That is it, you’re absolutely right. You’re hell bent on getting that Traitor. And the thing is Will and Amanda were so good at acting. I'm not lying. I believed in my heart that they were both faithfuls. Perhaps in the end, for Will, you know but I was absolutely shocked to find out that Amanda was a traitor.

Are you enjoying seeing people’s reactions to watching the show?

I said that is the positive thing because I work in a school with very challenging boys and it’s been so uplifting for them. One little lad said to me, ‘Don’t you feel tired every morning?’ And I realised he thinks I’m in Scotland in the evening then coming in the morning!

She chatted about her experience to HELLO!

The school has done a couple of assemblies and they absolutely love it. They can't get enough of it. The parents as well. So that's bought the community together - because we’re a small school - it’s built a real community. This term has been the best end for Christmas for a very long time and it's because of The Traitors. All of the kids are watching it, talking about it, they absolutely love it.

Did you see you were on Gogglebox?!

I know! I’ve seen two episodes, it’s absolutely fantastic.It really is and they’ve shown a couple of scenes and to be on Gogglebox is amazing isn’t it!

Well they watched that iconic scene in the breakfast room where Tom tells everyone he and Alex are dating, what was it like to actually be there for that?

MORE: The Traitors: why Alex didn’t pick up on Amanda’s handwriting - exclusive

That was a moment. It just threw everything and all of your theories. Because I've got on very well with Alex and Tom because I’m in awe of his being a magician so it was a shocker. We felt for Matt, because we only knew that Matt liked Alex. That was a real cruncher for him.

Will Wilf win the game?

Then the mood changed. You’re thinking, ‘Hmm, Tom, Alex, are they traitors?’ [...] Tom was quite a big influence there because he was a magician. He said he could read minds. He told us that's what he did for a living so when he was saying to us, ‘We really need to look at that person and vote for them.’ You believed it!

Have you met up with anyone since?

We did get together, except Alex and Tom were away. It was quite nice that they decided to get us all together… I’m looking forward to the show ending so that we can have a proper debrief and a proper chat and a proper get together because there was still stuff that we couldn't say when we met up because we didn't know the outcome of the final week.

Was it ultimately a positive experience for you?

It was a very positive experience because I'd never done anything like this ever and I was totally out of my comfort zone. And the reason I came on the show is because I've been working with very challenging children all my life for almost 30 years and I just needed to do something for me.

I needed to see if there was something else I could do differently because I'm nearing retirement and I'm still young and I still want to do lots of different things and I thought, what an opportunity and it really was. It was an amazing opportunity.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.